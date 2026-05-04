EQS-News: Delivery Hero welcomes Roger Rabalais to Supervisory Board

EQS-News: Delivery Hero SE / Key word(s): Personnel

Delivery Hero welcomes Roger Rabalais to Supervisory Board



04.05.2026 / 08:29 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Delivery Hero welcomes Roger Rabalais to Supervisory Board

Berlin, May 4, 2026 – Delivery Hero SE ("Delivery Hero" or the "Company"), the world’s leading local delivery platform, today announced that Roger Rabalais has been appointed as an independent member of its Supervisory Board effective April 30, 2026, until the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on June 23, 2026. He will stand for election at the AGM. Mr Rabalais succeeds Warren Jenson, who has stepped down and will not stand for election at the upcoming AGM.

Kristin Skogen Lund, Chair of the Supervisory Board of Delivery Hero, commented: “We are pleased to appoint Roger to the Supervisory Board to support our next phase of evolution. His deep sector experience and familiarity with the business positions him to contribute immediately as we advance our strategic review and remain focused on disciplined execution across our key priorities, ultimately delivering long-term value to our shareholders, customers, and partners.”

“I’m excited to return to Delivery Hero at this pivotal time for the company, helping to oversee the ongoing strategic review and shape the future of the delivery industry as part of Delivery Hero’s Everyday App strategy,” said Mr Rabalais.

Mr Rabalais, who will take over all the positions previously held by Mr Jenson, brings over two decades of experience and financial leadership in the global B2C technology sector, including significant financial and operational leadership across global businesses.

He has held various executive roles, including CFO of eBay Classifieds and CFO of eBay Marketplaces Germany before serving as CFO and CEO of Prosus’ food delivery segment. His most recent role as Operating Partner at Prosus included the oversight of Swiggy, eMag and other ecommerce businesses. Mr Rabalais previously served on the Supervisory Board of Delivery Hero from May 2024 until September 2025.

Delivery Hero would like to thank Warren Jenson for the contributions he has made to the Supervisory Board and wish him all the best for the future.

ABOUT DELIVERY HERO

Delivery Hero is the world’s leading local delivery platform, operating its service in around 65 countries across Asia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa. The Company started as a food delivery service in 2011 and today runs its own delivery platform on four continents. Additionally, Delivery Hero is pioneering quick commerce, the next generation of e-commerce, aiming to bring groceries and household goods to customers in under one hour and often in 20 to 30 minutes. Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, Delivery Hero has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2017 and is part of the MDAX stock market index. For more information, please visit www.deliveryhero.com

MEDIA CONTACT

Corporate & Financial Communications

press@deliveryhero.com



INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT



Investor Relations



ir@deliveryhero.com

DISCLAIMER

This release may contain forward looking statements, estimates, opinions and projections with respect to anticipated future performance of Delivery Hero SE (“forward-looking statements”). These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms “believes,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “will” or “should” or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on the current views, expectations and assumptions of the management of Delivery Hero SE and involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. Any forward-looking statements included herein only speak as at the date of this release. We undertake no obligation, and do not expect to publicly update, or publicly revise, any of the information, forward-looking statements or the conclusions contained herein or to reflect new events or circumstances or to correct any inaccuracies which may become apparent subsequent to the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. We accept no liability whatsoever in respect of the achievement of such forward-looking statements and assumptions.