Delivery Hero Aktie

Delivery Hero für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2E4K4 / ISIN: DE000A2E4K43

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
04.05.2026 08:29:44

EQS-News: Delivery Hero welcomes Roger Rabalais to Supervisory Board

EQS-News: Delivery Hero SE / Key word(s): Personnel
Delivery Hero welcomes Roger Rabalais to Supervisory Board

04.05.2026 / 08:29 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Delivery Hero welcomes Roger Rabalais to Supervisory Board

Berlin, May 4, 2026 – Delivery Hero SE ("Delivery Hero" or the "Company"), the world’s leading local delivery platform, today announced that Roger Rabalais has been appointed as an independent member of its Supervisory Board effective April 30, 2026, until the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on June 23, 2026. He will stand for election at the AGM. Mr Rabalais succeeds Warren Jenson, who has stepped down and will not stand for election at the upcoming AGM.

Kristin Skogen Lund, Chair of the Supervisory Board of Delivery Hero, commented: “We are pleased to appoint Roger to the Supervisory Board to support our next phase of evolution. His deep sector experience and familiarity with the business positions him to contribute immediately as we advance our strategic review and remain focused on disciplined execution across our key priorities, ultimately delivering long-term value to our shareholders, customers, and partners.”  

“I’m excited to return to Delivery Hero at this pivotal time for the company, helping to oversee the ongoing strategic review and shape the future of the delivery industry as part of Delivery Hero’s Everyday App strategy,” said Mr Rabalais.

Mr Rabalais, who will take over all the positions previously held by Mr Jenson, brings over two decades of experience and financial leadership in the global B2C technology sector, including significant financial and operational leadership across global businesses.

He has held various executive roles, including CFO of eBay Classifieds and CFO of eBay Marketplaces Germany before serving as CFO and CEO of Prosus’ food delivery segment. His most recent role as Operating Partner at Prosus included the oversight of Swiggy, eMag and other ecommerce businesses. Mr Rabalais previously served on the Supervisory Board of Delivery Hero from May 2024 until September 2025. 

Delivery Hero would like to thank Warren Jenson for the contributions he has made to the Supervisory Board and wish him all the best for the future.

 

ABOUT DELIVERY HERO
Delivery Hero is the world’s leading local delivery platform, operating its service in around 65 countries across Asia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa. The Company started as a food delivery service in 2011 and today runs its own delivery platform on four continents. Additionally, Delivery Hero is pioneering quick commerce, the next generation of e-commerce, aiming to bring groceries and household goods to customers in under one hour and often in 20 to 30 minutes. Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, Delivery Hero has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2017 and is part of the MDAX stock market index. For more information, please visit www.deliveryhero.com

 

MEDIA CONTACT

Corporate & Financial Communications

press@deliveryhero.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

Investor Relations

ir@deliveryhero.com 

 

DISCLAIMER
This release may contain forward looking statements, estimates, opinions and projections with respect to anticipated future performance of Delivery Hero SE (“forward-looking statements”). These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms “believes,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “will” or “should” or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on the current views, expectations and assumptions of the management of Delivery Hero SE and involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. Any forward-looking statements included herein only speak as at the date of this release. We undertake no obligation, and do not expect to publicly update, or publicly revise, any of the information, forward-looking statements or the conclusions contained herein or to reflect new events or circumstances or to correct any inaccuracies which may become apparent subsequent to the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. We accept no liability whatsoever in respect of the achievement of such forward-looking statements and assumptions.


 

04.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Delivery Hero SE
Oranienburger Straße 70
10117 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 5444 59 105
Fax: +49 (0)30 5444 59 024
E-mail: ir@deliveryhero.com
Internet: www.deliveryhero.com
ISIN: DE000A2E4K43
WKN: A2E4K4
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; London, OTC QB, OTC QX, SIX, Vienna Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 2320044

 
End of News EQS News Service

2320044  04.05.2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Delivery Hero

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Delivery Hero

mehr Analysen
07:22 Delivery Hero Overweight Barclays Capital
06:56 Delivery Hero Outperform Bernstein Research
01.05.26 Delivery Hero Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
01.05.26 Delivery Hero Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
01.05.26 Delivery Hero Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Delivery Hero 20,45 0,34% Delivery Hero

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

03.05.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im April 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
03.05.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 18: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
03.05.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 18
02.05.26 KW 18: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
02.05.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX drehen ins Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich fester
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt rutschen in die Verlustzone ab. An den Börsen in Asien ging es zum Wochenstart nach oben.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen