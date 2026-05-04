Delivery Hero Aktie
WKN DE: A2E4K4 / ISIN: DE000A2E4K43
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04.05.2026 08:29:44
EQS-News: Delivery Hero welcomes Roger Rabalais to Supervisory Board
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EQS-News: Delivery Hero SE
/ Key word(s): Personnel
Delivery Hero welcomes Roger Rabalais to Supervisory Board
Berlin, May 4, 2026 – Delivery Hero SE ("Delivery Hero" or the "Company"), the world’s leading local delivery platform, today announced that Roger Rabalais has been appointed as an independent member of its Supervisory Board effective April 30, 2026, until the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on June 23, 2026. He will stand for election at the AGM. Mr Rabalais succeeds Warren Jenson, who has stepped down and will not stand for election at the upcoming AGM.
Kristin Skogen Lund, Chair of the Supervisory Board of Delivery Hero, commented: “We are pleased to appoint Roger to the Supervisory Board to support our next phase of evolution. His deep sector experience and familiarity with the business positions him to contribute immediately as we advance our strategic review and remain focused on disciplined execution across our key priorities, ultimately delivering long-term value to our shareholders, customers, and partners.”
“I’m excited to return to Delivery Hero at this pivotal time for the company, helping to oversee the ongoing strategic review and shape the future of the delivery industry as part of Delivery Hero’s Everyday App strategy,” said Mr Rabalais.
Mr Rabalais, who will take over all the positions previously held by Mr Jenson, brings over two decades of experience and financial leadership in the global B2C technology sector, including significant financial and operational leadership across global businesses.
He has held various executive roles, including CFO of eBay Classifieds and CFO of eBay Marketplaces Germany before serving as CFO and CEO of Prosus’ food delivery segment. His most recent role as Operating Partner at Prosus included the oversight of Swiggy, eMag and other ecommerce businesses. Mr Rabalais previously served on the Supervisory Board of Delivery Hero from May 2024 until September 2025.
Delivery Hero would like to thank Warren Jenson for the contributions he has made to the Supervisory Board and wish him all the best for the future.
ABOUT DELIVERY HERO
MEDIA CONTACT
Corporate & Financial Communications
press@deliveryhero.com
DISCLAIMER
04.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Delivery Hero SE
|Oranienburger Straße 70
|10117 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30 5444 59 105
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30 5444 59 024
|E-mail:
|ir@deliveryhero.com
|Internet:
|www.deliveryhero.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2E4K43
|WKN:
|A2E4K4
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; London, OTC QB, OTC QX, SIX, Vienna Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2320044
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2320044 04.05.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu Delivery Hero
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08:29
|EQS-News: Delivery Hero welcomes Roger Rabalais to Supervisory Board (EQS Group)
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08:29
|EQS-News: Delivery Hero begrüßt Roger Rabalais im Aufsichtsrat (EQS Group)
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08:04
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Bernstein hebt Ziel für Delivery Hero auf 28 Euro - 'Outperform' (dpa-AFX)
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01.05.26
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies senkt Ziel für Delivery Hero auf 29 Euro - 'Buy' (dpa-AFX)
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01.05.26
|ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan hebt Ziel für Delivery Hero auf 28 Euro - 'Overweight' (dpa-AFX)
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01.05.26
|ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan hebt Ziel für Delivery Hero auf 28 Euro - 'Overweight' (dpa-AFX)
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30.04.26
|ANALYSE-FLASH: RBC senkt Ziel für Delivery Hero auf 30 Euro - 'Outperform' (dpa-AFX)
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30.04.26
|MDAX-Handel aktuell: Anleger lassen MDAX zum Ende des Donnerstagshandels steigen (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Delivery Hero
|07:22
|Delivery Hero Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|06:56
|Delivery Hero Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|01.05.26
|Delivery Hero Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|01.05.26
|Delivery Hero Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|01.05.26
|Delivery Hero Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07:22
|Delivery Hero Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|06:56
|Delivery Hero Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|01.05.26
|Delivery Hero Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|01.05.26
|Delivery Hero Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|01.05.26
|Delivery Hero Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07:22
|Delivery Hero Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|06:56
|Delivery Hero Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|01.05.26
|Delivery Hero Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|01.05.26
|Delivery Hero Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|01.05.26
|Delivery Hero Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.04.26
|Delivery Hero Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.03.26
|Delivery Hero Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.03.26
|Delivery Hero Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|05.02.26
|Delivery Hero Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.12.25
|Delivery Hero Neutral
|Citigroup Corp.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Delivery Hero
|20,45
|0,34%