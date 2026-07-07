Delticom Aktie
WKN DE: 514680 / ISIN: DE0005146807
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07.07.2026 16:30:43
EQS-News: Delticom AG: AGM approves dividend
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EQS-News: Delticom AG
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Delticom AG: AGM approves dividend
Hanover, July 7, 2026 – Delticom AG (German Securities Code (WKN) 514680, ISIN DE 0005146807, stock market symbol DEX), Europe's leading online retailer for tyres and complete wheels, will pay a € 0.12 per share dividend for the 2025 financial year.
Presence at the Annual General Meeting of Delticom AG, which operates the leading online tyre shops for private and commercial end customers in Europe with its brands ReifenDirekt, MotorradreifenDirekt and Autoreifenonline, amounted to 56.03 % of its issued share capital. Shareholders approved all items on the agenda with large majorities. Michael Thöne-Flöge was confirmed as member of the Supervisory Board. Shareholders will receive a dividend payout of € 0.12 per share for the 2025 financial year. Delticom Group's total annual revenues amounted to € 483.7 million, slightly above the previous year’s figure of € 481.6 million. Operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) were € 20.1 million. Consolidated net income totalled € 4.1 million.
“2025 demonstrated that Delticom is able to operate profitably even in a challenging market environment. We intensified our focus on the efficiency of our internal processes and on making the best possible use of our operational capacities. Through targeted advances in digital process automation and by further strengthening our foundation, we have sustainably reinforced the company's resilience,” said Delticom Management Board member Andreas Prüfer in his speech. “Building on this foundation, we are now moving forward with determination: We are systematically transforming Delticom from an online retailer into an automated, AI-supported service platform to secure our leading market position in Europe for the long term.”
The half-year report will be made available for download on the website www.delti.com in the “Investor Relations” section on August 13, 2026.
With its brand Reifendirekt, Delticom AG is the leading company in Europe for the online distribution of tyres and complete wheels.
The product portfolio for private and business customers comprises an unparalleled range of around 600 brands and more than 80,000 tyre models for cars and motorcycles. Complete wheels and rims complete the product range. The company operates 340 online shops and online distribution platforms in 68 countries, serving over 20 million customers. In the online shop Reifendirekt.de, sustainable and resource-saving tyres are labelled accordingly and awarded a sustainability seal.
As part of the service, the ordered products can be sent to one of Delticom's around 25,000 partner garages in Europe for mounting at the customer's request.
Based in Hanover, Germany, the company operates primarily in Europe and has extensive expertise in the development and operation of online shops, internet customer acquisition, internet marketing and the establishment of partner networks.
Since its foundation in 1999, Delticom has built up comprehensive expertise in designing efficient and fully integrated ordering and logistics processes. The company's own warehouses are among its most important assets.
In fiscal year 2025, Delticom AG generated revenues of around 484 million euros. At the end of the first quarter of 2026, the company employed 94 people.
The shares of Delticom AG have been listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange since October 2006 (ISIN DE0005146807).
On the internet at: www.delti.com
Delticom AG
07.07.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Delticom AG
|Hedwig-Kohn-Straße 1
|31319 Sehnde
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)511-93634-8000
|Fax:
|+49 (0)511 8798 9138
|E-mail:
|info@delti.com
|Internet:
|www.delti.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005146807
|WKN:
|514680
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2361854
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2361854 07.07.2026 CET/CEST
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