EQS-News: Delticom AG/Mytyres.co.uk: Make your car look unique with a new set of rims

EQS-News: Delticom AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Delticom AG/Mytyres.co.uk: Make your car look unique with a new set of rims



11.05.2023 / 17:19 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Press release from Delticom AG/Mytyres.co.uk

Date: 11.05.2023 Delticom AG/Mytyres.co.uk: Make your car look unique with a new set of rims Wide range of alloy and steel rims are available at Mytyres.co.uk.

The online shop offers alloy and steel rims for all types of vehicles. Delticom AG/Mytyres.co.uk, Hanover 11.05.2023. Rims are generally needed to be able to use tyres on a vehicle. When buying a new set of rims, the visual difference is often an important factor. Exclusive appearance makes a vehicle more stylish and personal. However, this shouldn't be the only factor.



Alloy wheels offer plenty of scope for stylish individualisation whether the vehicle is a family estate, an SUV or a sports car. In addition to visual appeal, modern alloy rims with designs and colours specially tailored to vehicle brands or rims optimised for electric cars with reduced flow resistance also have a lot to offer in terms of technology. As popular all-rounders, alloy rims suitable for winter use are also resistant to road salt and grit thanks to a special hard-wearing multiple coating.



In addition to alloy wheels, online shops such as Mytyres.co.uk also offer a comprehensive range of steel wheels in original equipment quality for almost every vehicle registered in Europe. In addition to a reduced steel wheel weight due to advanced technologies in production engineering for, among other things, more range, designs for many electric vehicles, design steel wheels for e.g. off-road vehicles and dimensions up to 20 inches or mixed combinations (different designs for front and rear axle) testify to a considerable development in this robust wheel segment.



Regardless of whether drivers prefer alloy or steel rims, Mytyres.co.uk offers a wide range of both types of equipment. The rims are delivered within a few days. Customers can choose if they prefer to have their order delivered to their home address or to get the rims mounted directly by one of Mytyres.co.uk's partner garages.



About Mytyres.co.uk

There are over 600 tyre brands and more than 40,000 models of tyres to be found at Mytyres.co.uk - also including the latest best-rated tyres from official comparison tests. The product portfolio not only includes tyres for cars, motorbikes, lorries, commercial vehicles and buses, but also wheel-tyre sets and rims. Particularly practical: new tyres can be delivered quickly and free of charge* to any address provided. When purchasing tyres, buyers can also choose from more than 2,000 professional partner garages across the UK and have the tyres sent to them directly for professional fitting. Many of our partner garages offer also additional services.



*2 tyres and more



Buy tyres online:

www.mytyres.co.uk, www.reifendirekt.de, www.reifendirekt.at, www.reifendirekt.ch, www.123pneus.ch, www.autobandenmarkt.nl, www.123pneus.fr, www.gommadiretto.it, www.neumaticos-online.es and in many other Delticom online shops



Tyre tests: www.tyretest.com

All about tyres from A to Z: www.tyres.net

Information about the company: www.delti.com

11.05.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com