EQS-News: Delticom publishes Q1 business development: Focus on profitability, consolidated net income remains steady

EQS-News: Delticom AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results

Delticom publishes Q1 business development: Focus on profitability, consolidated net income remains steady



12.05.2026 / 14:30 CET/CEST

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Delticom publishes Q1 business development: Focus on profitability, consolidated net income remains steady

Hanover, May 12, 2026 – Delticom AG (German Securities Code (WKN) 514680, ISIN DE 0005146807, stock market symbol DEX), Europe's leading online retailer for tyres and complete wheels, reports on the business development in the first quarter of 2026 with this interim announcement.

Gross merchandise volume (GMV) amounted to € 121 million (Q1 2025: € 128 million)

Revenues totalled € 99 million (Q1 2025: € 105 million)

Operating EBITDA stands at € 1.1 million (Q1 2025: € 1.6 million)

Consolidated net income of € -1.2 million, in line with the previous year

Full-year guidance confirmed

According to the tyre manufacturers’ association Tyres Europe (ETRMA), sales of passenger car, SUV and light commercial vehicle tyres from manufacturers to retailers in the European replacement tyre market increased by 1 % in the first three months of the current financial year. Demand for all-season tyres rose by 5 % during this period, while sales of summer tyres fell by 1 % and those of winter tyres by 14 %.

In the first quarter of 2026, Delticom AG focused its business more strongly on profitability compared with the same quarter of the previous year, not least due to the general economic conditions.

Revenues for the first three months of 2026 amount to € 99 million, compared with € 105 million in the previous year. Gross merchandise volume stands at € 121 million (Q1 2025: € 128 million). Due to weather conditions, the business was unable to benefit from an early start to the summer tyre season.

EBITDA for the first three months stands at € 1.0 million (Q1 2025: € 1.5 million). Operating EBITDA for the first quarter of 2026 amounts to € 1.1 million (Q1 2025: € 1.6 million).

Due to the deconsolidation of DeltiLog GmbH as at September 30, 2025, depreciation on right-of-use assets in accordance with IFRS 16 is lower than in the previous year. In total, depreciation for the first quarter of 2026 amounts to € 2.2 million (Q1 2025: € 2.5 million). At € -1.2 million, EBIT is almost at the previous year’s level (Q1 2025: € -1.0 million). Despite weaker revenues, the company has managed to stabilise its earnings in the first quarter of 2026. Consolidated net income stands at € -1.2 million, in line with the previous year.

The outlook for the full year 2026 forecasted at the end of March is confirmed. A range of € 480 million to € 520 million is targeted for group revenues. Depending on revenues, a range of € 19 million to € 24 million is planned for operating EBITDA.

The half-year report will be made available for download on the website www.delti.com in the “Investor Relations” section on August 13, 2026.

Delticom Group – Key Figures Q1

Q1/26 Q1/25 -/+ (%, %p) GMV €m 121 128 -5.9 Revenues €m 99 105 -6.1 Revenues EU €m 84.4 92.8 -9.1 Revenues Non-EU €m 14.5 12.6 +15.5 Total income €m 105 109 -3.8 Gross margin % 22.2 27.5 -5.3 Gross profit €m 27.9 32.5 -14.1 EBITDA €m 1.0 1.5 -31.7 Operating EBITDA €m 1.1 1.6 -30.1 EBITDA margin % 1.0 1.4 -0.4 EBIT €m -1.2 -1.0 -21.2 Consolidated net income €m -1.2 -1.2 -6.4 Earnings per share € -0.08 -0.08 -6.0 Total assets €m 242 258 -6.3 Inventories €m 79.0 84.7 -6.9 Receivables from trade payables €m 30.2 27.9 +8.2 Liabilities from trade payables €m 103 102 +0.8 Equity €m 53.1 50.7 +4.6 Equity ratio % 22.0 19.7 +2.3 Return on equity % -2.3 -2.3 -0.04 Liquidity €m 5.3 5.9 -10.6

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About Delticom:

With its brand Reifendirekt, Delticom AG is the leading company in Europe for the online distribution of tyres and complete wheels.

The product portfolio for private and business customers comprises an unparalleled range of around 600 brands and more than 80,000 tyre models for cars and motorcycles. Complete wheels and rims complete the product range. The company operates 340 online shops and online distribution platforms in 68 countries, serving over 20 million customers. In the online shop Reifendirekt.de, sustainable and resource-saving tyres are labelled accordingly and awarded a sustainability seal.

As part of the service, the ordered products can be sent to one of Delticom's around 25,000 partner garages in Europe for mounting at the customer's request.

Based in Hanover, Germany, the company operates primarily in Europe and has extensive expertise in the development and operation of online shops, internet customer acquisition, internet marketing and the establishment of partner networks.

Since its foundation in 1999, Delticom has built up comprehensive expertise in designing efficient and fully integrated ordering and logistics processes. The company's own warehouses are among its most important assets.

In fiscal year 2025, Delticom AG generated revenues of around 484 million euros. At the end of the first quarter of 2026, the company employed 94 people.

The shares of Delticom AG have been listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange since October 2006 (ISIN DE0005146807).

On the internet at: www.delti.com

Contact:

Delticom AG

Investor Relations

Melanie Becker

Hedwig-Kohn-Straße 1

31319 Sehnde

Phone: +49 (0)511-93634-8903

Fax: +49 (0)511-8798-9138

Email: melanie.becker@delti.com