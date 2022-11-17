EQS-News: DEMIRE achieves letting record and increases FFO I in 9M 2022

EQS-News: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Real Estate

DEMIRE achieves letting record and increases FFO I in 9M 2022



17.11.2022 / 07:30 CET/CEST

DEMIRE achieves letting record and increases FFO I in 9M 2022

Letting record of almost 195,000 m² achieved in the nine months period

EPRA vacancy rate falls to 9.4 percent WALT rises to an all-time high of 5.0 years

Net rental income develops as expected at EUR 47.7 million

Funds from Operations I (after taxes, before minorities) grow slightly to EUR 30.8 million

Guidance for 2022 confirmed

Langen, 17 November 2022. Despite challenging macroeconomic and geopolitical conditions, DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG (ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0) has once again demonstrated the resilience of its business model. The company recorded a record letting performance of 194,840 m² for a nine-month period. As a result, the overall portfolio EPRA vacancy rate declined to 9.4 percent at the end of Q3 2022 (YE 2021: 11.0 percent) while the WALT reached a historic high of 5.0 years. Thanks to successful major lettings such as in the "LogPark" Leipzig and the indexation of existing leases, the like-for-like growth in annualised rental income increased by 4.9 percent.

Rental income in line with expectations, increase in FFO I

The Group's key performance indicators for the first nine months of 2022 were also in line with the Executive Board's forecast and in some cases even above the level of the prior-year period. After strategic disposals in the previous year, DEMIRE's rental income amounted to EUR 59.9 million (9M 2021: 62.3 million). Rental income developed in line with this and amounted to EUR 47.7 million (9M 2021: EUR 51.8 million).

Funds from Operations I (after tax, before minorities) grew by 1.4 percent to EUR 30.8 million in the reporting period, compared to EUR 30.4 million in the prior-year period. Following a dividend payout at the end of 2021, net asset value (NAV) per share (undiluted) was EUR 5.87 after EUR 5.96 at the end of 2021.

Convenient cash position

The average nominal interest rate on financial liabilities remains unchanged at an attractive level of 1.67 percent p.a. The loan-to-value ratio (Net-LTV) following the dividend payment is 51.2 percent (-20 base points compared to the third quarter of last year), while cash and cash equivalents as of the end of September 2022 remain comfortable at EUR 95.6 million.

Ingo Hartlief, CEO of DEMIRE, says: "The economic uncertainty in Germany is here to stay. Nevertheless, DEMIRE is in a robust and stable condition. Our high letting performance continues to improve our cash flow expectation. This proves that our proven REALize Potential strategy is working well."

2022 guidance confirmed

The Executive Board assesses the overall economic situation as challenging up to the years end and beyond. Neither a peaceful solution to the war over Ukraine nor a significant weakening of Inflation is expected. As a result, uncertainty on the transaction markets for real estate remains high, not least due to the upward trend in interest rates. Nevertheless, against the backdrop of the positive financial year 2022 so far, the Executive Board confirms its full-year forecast: rental income is expected to be between EUR 78.0 and 80.0 million (2021: EUR 82.3 million) and FFO I (after tax, before minorities) between EUR 38.5 and 40.5 million (2021: EUR 39.8 million).

The complete interim report for the first nine month of 2022 is available at: https://www.demire.ag/publications/

Key financial performance indicators DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG

Consolidated income statement

(in EUR million) 01/01/2022-

30/09/2022 01/01/2021-

30/09/2021 Rental income 59.9 62.3 Net income from rental of real estate 47.7 51.8 EBIT 41.2 42.6 Net financial income (loss) -12.9 -15.2 Period net income (after taxes) 21.9 24.6 - of which attributable to shareholders of parent company 20.2 22.7 FFO I (after taxes, before minority interests) 30.8 30.4 Undiluted/diluted earnings per share (in EUR) 0.29/0.29 0.29/0.29

Consolidated balance sheet (in EUR million) 30/09/2022 31/12/2021 Total assets 1,694.9 1,705.6 Investment properties 1,453.0 1,433.1 Cash and cash equivalents 95.6 139.6 Properties held for sale 3.5 0 Equity capital (incl. non-controlling shareholders) 580.4 592.4 Equity ratio (as % of total assets) 34.2 34.7 Undiluted/diluted NAV 619.3/619.8 629.0/629.5 EPRA-NAV per share (in EUR, basic/diluted) 5.87/5.85 5.96/5.94 Net financial liabilities 816.1 775.4 Net debt-to-equity ratio (net LTV), in % 51.2 49.7

Key portfolio metrics 30/09/2022 31/12/2021 Number of properties 64 64 Total market value (in EUR million) 1,412.5 1,412.5 Annualised gross rental income (in EUR million) 83.8 78.1 Rental yield (in %) 5.9 5.5 EPRA vacancy rate (in %)* 9.4 11.0 WALT (in years) 5.0 4.7

*excluding properties held for sale or classified as project developments

About DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG

DEMIRE REALize Potential

DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG acquires and holds commercial real estate in mid-sized cities and up-and-coming locations bordering metropolitan areas across German. The Company's particular strength lies in realising the potential of the properties at these locations while focusing on a range of properties that appeals to both regional and international tenants. As of 30 September 2022, DEMIRE's portfolio contains of 64 assets with lettable space totalling about 1 million sqm. Including the proportionately acquired Cielo property in Frankfurt/Main, the market value amounts to so approximately EUR 1.7 billion.

The portfolio's focus on office properties with a blend of retail, hotel and logistics properties results in a return / risk structure that is appropriate for the commercial real estate segment. The Company places importance on long-term contracts with solvent tenants and the realisation of the properties' potential. DEMIRE anticipates continued stable and sustainable rental income along with solid value appreciation.

DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG shares are listed in the Regulated Market (Prime Standard segment) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

