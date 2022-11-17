|
EQS-News: DEMIRE achieves letting record and increases FFO I in 9M 2022
EQS-News: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG
/ Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Real Estate
DEMIRE achieves letting record and increases FFO I in 9M 2022
Langen, 17 November 2022. Despite challenging macroeconomic and geopolitical conditions, DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG (ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0) has once again demonstrated the resilience of its business model. The company recorded a record letting performance of 194,840 m² for a nine-month period. As a result, the overall portfolio EPRA vacancy rate declined to 9.4 percent at the end of Q3 2022 (YE 2021: 11.0 percent) while the WALT reached a historic high of 5.0 years. Thanks to successful major lettings such as in the "LogPark" Leipzig and the indexation of existing leases, the like-for-like growth in annualised rental income increased by 4.9 percent.
Rental income in line with expectations, increase in FFO I
The Group's key performance indicators for the first nine months of 2022 were also in line with the Executive Board's forecast and in some cases even above the level of the prior-year period. After strategic disposals in the previous year, DEMIRE's rental income amounted to EUR 59.9 million (9M 2021: 62.3 million). Rental income developed in line with this and amounted to EUR 47.7 million (9M 2021: EUR 51.8 million).
Funds from Operations I (after tax, before minorities) grew by 1.4 percent to EUR 30.8 million in the reporting period, compared to EUR 30.4 million in the prior-year period. Following a dividend payout at the end of 2021, net asset value (NAV) per share (undiluted) was EUR 5.87 after EUR 5.96 at the end of 2021.
Convenient cash position
The average nominal interest rate on financial liabilities remains unchanged at an attractive level of 1.67 percent p.a. The loan-to-value ratio (Net-LTV) following the dividend payment is 51.2 percent (-20 base points compared to the third quarter of last year), while cash and cash equivalents as of the end of September 2022 remain comfortable at EUR 95.6 million.
Ingo Hartlief, CEO of DEMIRE, says: "The economic uncertainty in Germany is here to stay. Nevertheless, DEMIRE is in a robust and stable condition. Our high letting performance continues to improve our cash flow expectation. This proves that our proven REALize Potential strategy is working well."
2022 guidance confirmed
The Executive Board assesses the overall economic situation as challenging up to the years end and beyond. Neither a peaceful solution to the war over Ukraine nor a significant weakening of Inflation is expected. As a result, uncertainty on the transaction markets for real estate remains high, not least due to the upward trend in interest rates. Nevertheless, against the backdrop of the positive financial year 2022 so far, the Executive Board confirms its full-year forecast: rental income is expected to be between EUR 78.0 and 80.0 million (2021: EUR 82.3 million) and FFO I (after tax, before minorities) between EUR 38.5 and 40.5 million (2021: EUR 39.8 million).
The complete interim report for the first nine month of 2022 is available at: https://www.demire.ag/publications/
Key financial performance indicators DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG
About DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG
DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG acquires and holds commercial real estate in mid-sized cities and up-and-coming locations bordering metropolitan areas across German. The Company's particular strength lies in realising the potential of the properties at these locations while focusing on a range of properties that appeals to both regional and international tenants. As of 30 September 2022, DEMIRE's portfolio contains of 64 assets with lettable space totalling about 1 million sqm. Including the proportionately acquired Cielo property in Frankfurt/Main, the market value amounts to so approximately EUR 1.7 billion.
The portfolio's focus on office properties with a blend of retail, hotel and logistics properties results in a return / risk structure that is appropriate for the commercial real estate segment. The Company places importance on long-term contracts with solvent tenants and the realisation of the properties' potential. DEMIRE anticipates continued stable and sustainable rental income along with solid value appreciation.
DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG shares are listed in the Regulated Market (Prime Standard segment) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.Contact:
