21.04.2023 07:30:04
EQS-News: DEMIRE AG announces a further buy back of a portion of its 1.875% Senior Notes 2019/2024
DEMIRE AG announces a further buy back of a portion of its 1.875% Senior Notes 2019/2024
Langen, 21 April 2023 DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG (DEMIRE) has successfully completed the repurchase of EUR 51 million nominal of its 1.875% senior notes due in October 2024 traded at the Euro MTF market in Luxembourg. The repurchase is part of DEMIREs ongoing liquidity management programme and took place after an initial repurchase of EUR 50 million nominal in November 2022. The nominal value of the bond 2019/24 outstanding to non-group creditors will be reduced to EUR 499 million as a result of the buyback.
DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG acquires and holds commercial real estate in mid-sized cities and up-and-coming locations bordering metropolitan areas across German. The Company's particular strength lies in realising the potential of the properties at these locations while focusing on a range of properties that appeals to both regional and international tenants. As of 31 December 2022, DEMIRE's portfolio contains of 62 assets with lettable space totalling about 0.9 million sqm. Including the proportionately acquired Cielo property in Frankfurt/Main, the market value amounts to so approximately EUR 1.6 billion.
The portfolio's focus on office properties with a blend of retail, hotel and logistics properties results in a return / risk structure that is appropriate for the commercial real estate segment. The Company places importance on long-term contracts with solvent tenants and the realisation of the properties' potential. DEMIRE anticipates continued stable and sustainable rental income along with solid value appreciation.
Julius Stinauer
Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Finance
DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG
Telefon: +49 6103 372 4944
Email: stinauer@demire.ag
