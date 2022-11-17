EQS-News: DEMIRE AG may buy back a portion of its 1.875% Senior Notes 2019/2024 in the Open Market

EQS-News: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Bond/Real Estate

DEMIRE AG may buy back a portion of its 1.875% Senior Notes 2019/2024 in the Open Market



17.11.2022 / 07:30 CET/CEST

DEMIRE AG may buy back a portion of its 1.875% Senior Notes 2019/2024 in the Open Market

International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) of the Senior Notes: DE000A2YPAK1

Langen, 17 November 2022 DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG (DEMIRE) announces that it may buy back up to EUR 50m nominal of its 1.875% senior notes due in October 2024 traded at the EuroMTF market in Luxembourg, as part of its ongoing liquidity management programme. Purchases will be made at DEMIREs sole discretion at prices to be determined subject to market conditions. No maximum consideration has been determined. DEMIRE has retained Morgan Stanley to assist with the buyback exercise. The purchases will be conducted in the open market during initially 30 calendar days from the date hereof and possibly an indefinite period thereafter close to market.

DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG acquires and holds commercial real estate in mid-sized cities and up-and-coming locations bordering metropolitan areas across German. The Company's particular strength lies in realising the potential of the properties at these locations while focusing on a range of properties that appeals to both regional and international tenants. As of 30 September 2022, DEMIRE's portfolio contains of 64 assets with lettable space totalling about 1 million sqm. Including the proportionately acquired Cielo property in Frankfurt/Main, the market value amounts to so approximately EUR 1.7 billion.

The portfolio's focus on office properties with a blend of retail, hotel and logistics properties results in a return / risk structure that is appropriate for the commercial real estate segment. The Company places importance on long-term contracts with solvent tenants and the realisation of the properties' potential. DEMIRE anticipates continued stable and sustainable rental income along with solid value appreciation.

DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG shares are listed in the Regulated Market (Prime Standard segment) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Julius StinauerHead of Investor Relations & Corporate FinanceDEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AGTelefon: +49 6103 372 4944Email: stinauer@demire.ag