EQS-News: DEMIRE brings NEW YORKER to the city centre of Wismar

DEMIRE brings NEW YORKER to the city centre of Wismar



08.11.2022 / 07:30 CET/CEST

Langen, 8 November 2022. DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG (ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0) has signed a long-term lease for approximately 2,000 m² of retail space with the fashion retailer NEW YORKER in the city of Wismar close to the Baltic coast. NEW YORKER will open its store starting 10th of November 2022. DEMIRE can thus ensure full occupancy of the property in Wismars pedestrian zone in the long term. The mixed-use property in a prime city centre location was built in 2000 and comprises a total lettable area of approximately 5.000 m².

NEW YORKER is one of the largest international fashion brands with 1,150 shops in 47 countries and over 21,000 employees. The owner-managed company has its headquarters in Braunschweig.

About DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG

DEMIRE REALize Potential

DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG acquires and holds commercial real estate in mid-sized cities and up-and-coming locations bordering metropolitan areas across German. The Company's particular strength lies in realising the potential of the properties at these locations while focusing on a range of properties that appeals to both regional and international tenants. As of 30 June 2022, DEMIRE's portfolio contains of 64 assets with lettable space totalling about 1 million sqm. Including the proportionately acquired Cielo property in Frankfurt/Main, the market value amounts to so approximately EUR 1.7 billion.

The portfolio's focus on office properties with a blend of retail, hotel and logistics properties results in a return / risk structure that is appropriate for the commercial real estate segment. The Company places importance on long-term contracts with solvent tenants and the realisation of the properties' potential. DEMIRE anticipates continued stable and sustainable rental income along with solid value appreciation and expects the portfolio to grow significantly in the medium term. As it expands its portfolio, DEMIRE is concentrating on FFO-strong assets with potential and, at the same time, disposing of properties that are not in line with its strategy. DEMIRE is taking several steps to further the development of its operations and processes. Next to cost consciousness, the operating performance is set to improve through an active asset and portfolio management approach.

DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG shares are listed in the Regulated Market (Prime Standard segment) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

