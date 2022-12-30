EQS-News: DEMIRE sells LogPark in Leipzig for around EUR 121 million

EQS-News: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Disposal/Real Estate

DEMIRE sells LogPark in Leipzig for around EUR 121 million



DEMIRE sells LogPark in Leipzig for around EUR 121 million

Langen, Germany, 29 December 2022. DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG (ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0) sells the LogPark logistics property in Leipzig to a German institutional investor for around EUR 121 million. LogPark has a lettable area of around 159,000 m² and, with Amazon and Momox, has two well-known main tenants with long-term leases.

Since its acquisition in 2015, DEMIRE's asset management team has developed the former Quelle distribution centre into a multi-tenant property. The logistics property is characterized by a good location with motorway and rail connection close to the city center as well as the possibility of 24/7h operation. Since the acquisition, DEMIRE has succeeded in diversifying its mix of users, reducing vacancies and establishing long-term strategic partnerships with tenants. Following Amazon's moving into additional rental space in autumn 2022, the repositioning of the logistics property has been successfully completed.

