EQS-News: Dennis Tao elected Chairman of PUMA’s Supervisory Board

EQS-News: PUMA SE / Key word(s): Personnel

Dennis Tao elected Chairman of PUMA’s Supervisory Board



21.10.2026 / 10:12 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





PRESS RELEASE

Dennis Tao elected Chairman of PUMA’s Supervisory Board

Herzogenaurach, 21 October 2026 – At an extraordinary meeting today, the Supervisory Board of PUMA SE elected Dennis Tao (50) as its new Chairman following his court appointment as member of the Supervisory Board with effect from 21 October 2026.

Alongside Dennis Tao, Jeanne Huang (56) was appointed as member of PUMA’s Supervisory Board by the court also with effect from 21 October 2026. Dennis Tao’s and Jeanne Huang’s court appointments run until PUMA’s Annual General Meeting in May 2027.

Dennis Tao succeeds Héloïse Temple-Boyer whose tenure as Chair of the Supervisory Board concludes following the completion of the sale of Artémis SAS’ stake in PUMA SE to ANTA Sports Products Limited earlier this month. The completion of the transaction also marks the conclusion of Jean-Marc Duplaix’s tenure as Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board and Chairman of the Audit Committee.

“We are excited to welcome Dennis and Jeanne to PUMA’s Supervisory Board. Their deep understanding of the industry and their proven track record with leading brands globally and in China will be valuable as we take PUMA forward,” said PUMA CEO Arthur Hoeld. “Together with the entire Management Board, I look forward to partnering with them in shaping PUMA’s next chapter.”

Dennis Tao is Head of M&A and Capital Markets at ANTA Sports Products Limited, with significant experience in international investments, corporate finance, capital markets and board governance. He served on the Board of Directors of Amer Sports from 2019 to 2026, contributing to its strategic transformation, global expansion and successful return to the public markets. Previously, he held senior positions in asset management and equity research, including at Morgan Stanley Asia Limited. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Economics from the University of California, Berkeley, and has been a Chartered Financial Analyst since 2003.

“I am honoured by the trust placed in me and excited to take on the role of Chairman of PUMA’s Supervisory Board at this important time for the company. PUMA is one of the world’s most recognised sports brands, with a unique heritage and significant long-term potential. I look forward to working with the Supervisory Board and Management Board to support the company’s strategic transformation and sustainable long-term growth,” said Dennis Tao.

Jeanne Huang is CEO of PIPA International Limited, which connects leading global creative talent with ANTA Group’s brands to drive product innovation and creative collaborations. Previously, she served as Senior Vice President of the ANTA brand, overseeing product creation, marketing and retail operations. Before joining ANTA, she spent over two decades at Nike in senior regional and global roles, most recently as Vice President of Global Brand & Category Communications in the US. She holds an MBA in Business & Management from National Chiao Tung University in Taiwan.

Héloïse Temple-Boyer has served on the Supervisory Board of PUMA SE since 2019 and as a Chair since 2022. During her tenure, she advised the Management Board on key strategic steps including the CEO succession and leadership renewal, the strategic repositioning of PUMA and the company’s financial and operational transformation. Jean-Marc Duplaix served on PUMA’s Supervisory Board from 2012 to 2019 and again since May 2023, contributing his extensive financial and governance expertise to the Board’s oversight of the company through successive stages of its development.

Héloïse Temple-Boyer said : “It has been a privilege to serve on PUMA’s Supervisory Board over the past seven years, including four years as Chairwoman. I am grateful for the opportunity to have been part of PUMA’s journey and to have worked alongside so many talented and committed people. I would like to thank my fellow Supervisory Board members, Arthur Hoeld and the Management Board and all PUMA employees for their trust, dedication and the many experiences we have shared. PUMA is a remarkable brand with a unique spirit, and I remain confident in its bright future. I wish Dennis Tao every success as he takes on his new role, and ANTA all the best as it begins this new chapter with PUMA.”

“I would like to express my sincere thanks to Héloïse for her leadership, commitment and dedication to PUMA over the past years. Her contribution as Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board has been greatly appreciated,” Arthur Hoeld commented. “I am equally grateful to Jean-Marc, who was a strong Chair of the Audit Committee and who consistently supported and challenged us on the Management Board in a constructive manner.”

From 21 October 2026, PUMA’s Supervisory Board consists of Dennis Tao, Roland Krueger, Jeanne Huang, Harsh Saini, Fiona May, Martin Koeppel and Bernd Illig. Roland Krueger will serve as the Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board and the Chairman of the Audit Committee. Details of the new composition of the Supervisory Board and its committees can be found online at about.puma.com.

Media Contact: Anne Putz – PUMA Corporate Communications – anne.putz@puma.com

About PUMA

PUMA is one of the world’s leading sports brands, designing, developing, and selling footwear, apparel and accessories. Founded in 1948, PUMA helps the world’s best athletes and teams perform at their best with its innovative products. Known for its iconic cat logo and the Formstrip, the company offers performance products in categories such as Football, Running and Training. Its Sportstyle collections are rooted in sports and inspire consumers by celebrating sports culture. With its long history and strong heritage, PUMA is proud of having one of the strongest archives in the industry, with many iconic products such as the Suede and the Speedcat. The PUMA Group owns the brands PUMA, Cobra Golf and stichd. The company distributes its products in over 120 countries, employs about 20,000 people and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach/Germany. For more information, please visit https://about.puma.com.