EQS-News: Dermapharm Holding SE: Annual General Meeting resolves dividend distribution of EUR 0.88 per share

EQS-News: Dermapharm Holding SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Dermapharm Holding SE: Annual General Meeting resolves dividend distribution of EUR 0.88 per share



26.06.2026 / 13:30 CET/CEST

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Dermapharm Holding SE: Annual General Meeting resolves dividend distribution of EUR 0.88 per share

Successful Annual General Meeting with broad approval of all agenda items

Board of Management and Supervisory Board actions ratified with large majority

Shareholders resolve dividend payment of EUR 0.88 per share

Focus on integrating the Mucos Group and expanding the European healthcare business

Forecast for 2026 confirmed on the basis of positive performance

Grünwald, 26 June 2026 – Dermapharm Holding SE ("Dermapharm"), a rapidly growing manufacturer of branded pharmaceuticals and other healthcare products, today held its Annual General Meeting for financial year 2025. 4.6% of the share capital was in attendance at the Annual General Meeting, which was held in person. The majority of shareholders approved the management's proposals under every agenda item.

The Annual General Meeting ratified the actions of all members of the Board of Management and of the Supervisory Board for financial year 2025 with a 99.99% and 73,26% majority of votes cast, respectively. The Annual General Meeting acted on the recommendation of the Board of Management and the Supervisory Board to distribute a dividend of EUR 0.88 per share carrying dividend rights. Dermapharm once again underscored its shareholder-friendly dividend policy by distributing a total of EUR 43.6 million.

Grant Thornton AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft was re-elected as the auditor for the current financial year. RSM Ebner Stolz GmbH & Co. KG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft Steuerberatungsgesellschaft was chosen as auditor for the sustainability reporting. This is subject to the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) being transposed into national law and the resulting mandatory audit of sustainability reporting for financial year 2026. The detailed results of voting for each agenda item are available online at https://ir.dermapharm.de/en/investor-relations/annual-general-meeting/ under the "Voting results" section of "Annual General Meeting 2026".

Dermapharm has delivered a strong performance since going public and also achieved its ambitious targets in 2025. Improved profitability, higher operating cash flow and reduced net debt are a testament to the Company's financial strength. Dermapharm also got off to a good start in 2026 and is well positioned to pursue its focus of generating cash and achieving value-driven organic and inorganic growth. The Board of Management and the Supervisory Board would like to thank all of the employees for their hard work and for contributing in no small part to the Company's positive performance. Dermapharm believes it is primed to continue on its current course in 2026, with a clear focus on profitable growth.

"For Dermapharm, 2026 will be a year of strategic development and sustainable value creation. Our focus is on achieving profitable growth through strong brands, targeted innovation and a robust European manufacturing footprint and supply network. In the Branded pharmaceuticals segment, we continue to see the potential for attractive growth, driven not only by further optimising our existing portfolio and harnessing fresh momentum through acquisitions and product innovations, but also by the increasing internationalisation of our brands. At the same time, we are continuing to systematically integrate the Mucos Group, further develop Arkopharma and realign our parallel import business. This will make us more competitive and lay the foundation for long-term profitable growth in an increasingly challenging market environment,” explains Dr Hans-Georg Feldmeier, CEO of Dermapharm Holding SE.

Based on the Company's performance to date, the Board of Management has confirmed its guidance for 2026 and expects consolidated revenue of between EUR 1,182 million and EUR 1,218 million. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to grow to between EUR 331 million and EUR 341 million.

Company profile

Dermapharm – Pharmaceutical Excellence "Made in Europe"

Dermapharm is an innovative and rapidly growing manufacturer of branded pharmaceuticals and other healthcare products. Founded in 1991, the Company is based in Grünwald near Munich. In addition to its main location in Brehna near Leipzig, Dermapharm also operates other production, development and distribution locations in Germany, the rest of Europe and the United States.

In the "Branded pharmaceuticals" segment, Dermapharm has more than 1,400 marketing authorisations with more than 400 active pharmaceutical ingredients. Dermapharm's portfolio of pharmaceuticals is tailored to selected therapeutic areas in which the Company is a market leader, especially in Germany. The Company's integrated business model extends from in-house product development and production through quality management and logistics to the distribution of branded pharmaceuticals by a trained pharmaceutical sales force.

Dermapharm bundles herbal pharmaceuticals, food supplements, cosmetics, medical devices, herbal extracts and medicinal cannabis in its "Other healthcare products" segment. In this segment, Dermapharm can tap the expertise of Arkopharma, the market leader for herbal food supplements in France, and the Spanish company Euromed S.A., a leading global manufacturer of herbal extracts and plant-based active ingredients for the pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, foodstuffs and cosmetics industries.

Dermapharm also operates the "Parallel import business" segment under the axicorp brand. axicorp imports originator pharmaceuticals from other EU Member States and resells them to pharmaceuticals wholesalers and pharmacies in Germany. This enables axicorp to benefit from the different pricing structures in the individual EU member states. Based on revenue, axicorp is currently the sixth largest parallel importer in Germany.

With a consistent R&D strategy and numerous successful product and company acquisitions and by stepping up its internationalisation efforts, the Group is continuously optimising its business activities and seeks external growth opportunities in addition to organic growth.

Contact

Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Britta Hamberger

Tel.: +49 (0)89 64186-233

E-mail: ir@dermapharm.com