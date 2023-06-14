EQS-News: Dermapharm Holding SE: Annual General Meeting resolves dividend distribution of EUR 1.05 per share

EQS-News: Dermapharm Holding SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Dividend

Dermapharm Holding SE: Annual General Meeting resolves dividend distribution of EUR 1.05 per share

2023 outlook confirmed

Board of Management and Supervisory Board actions ratified with large majority

Shareholders resolve dividend payment of EUR 1.05 per share

Distribution ratio: approximately 42% of consolidated net profit

Grünwald, 14 June 2023 Dermapharm Holding SE ("Dermapharm"), a rapidly growing manufacturer of branded pharmaceuticals, today successfully held its 2023 Annual General Meeting. 22.53% of the share capital was in attendance at the Annual General Meeting, which was held in person. The majority of shareholders approved the management's proposals under every agenda item.

The Annual General Meeting ratified the actions of the Board of Management and of the Supervisory Board for financial year 2022 with a 99.23% and 90.03% majority of votes cast, respectively. At the recommendation of the Board of Management, the Annual General Meeting resolved to distribute a dividend of EUR 1.05 per share. The total distribution amounts to EUR 56.5 million, representing a distribution ratio of approximately 42%.

Grant Thornton AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft was once again elected to serve as auditors. The detailed results of the voting for each agenda item are available in the Annual General Meeting section of the Company website https://ir.dermapharm.de.

In their retrospective on financial year 2022, the Board of Management and the Supervisory Board highlighted the very successful business performance, which in many respects had been achieved in challenging conditions. With this in mind, they expressed their gratitude to all employees for their tireless efforts in 2022. The Board of Management concluded by providing an outlook for the remainder of 2023.

"This past year, 2022, was once again the most successful year in Dermapharm's 30-year history. Everyone in our Group is extremely proud of this achievement. From an operating standpoint, the Dermapharm Group performed in line with expectations in the first five months of 2023 despite the continuing effects of the Russian war of aggression, the energy crisis and rising inflation. We succeeded in maintaining our growth trajectory thanks to our comprehensive value chain, broadly diversified product portfolio and high efficiency in purchasing, production and distribution. The key growth drivers stemmed from our acquisition of the Arkopharma Group and strong organic growth in our existing portfolio," said Dr Hans-Georg Feldmeier, Chairman of the Board of Management of Dermapharm Holding SE.

Based on the course of business to date in 2023, the Board of Management confirms the guidance for 2023 and expects consolidated revenue of EUR 1,0801,110 million and adjusted consolidated EBITDA of EUR 300310 million.

Unternehmensprofil

Dermapharm Pharmazeutische Exzellenz "Made in Germany"

Dermapharm ist ein wachstumsstarker Hersteller von Markenarzneimitteln. Die 1991 gegründete Gesellschaft hat ihren Sitz in Grünwald bei München. Das integrierte Geschäftsmodell der Gesellschaft umfasst die hausinterne Entwicklung und Produktion sowie den Vertrieb der Markenprodukte durch einen pharmazeutisch geschulten Außendienst. Neben dem Hauptstandort in Brehna bei Leipzig betreibt Dermapharm weitere Produktions-, Entwicklungs- und Vertriebsstandorte innerhalb Europas, hier vorrangig in Deutschland, sowie den USA.

Dermapharm vertreibt im Segment Markenarzneimittel und andere Gesundheitsprodukte mehr als 1.200 Arzneimittelzulassungen mit über 380 pharmazeutischen Wirkstoffen. Das Sortiment an Arzneimitteln, Medizinprodukten und Nahrungsergänzungsmitteln ist auf ausgewählte Therapiegebiete spezialisiert, in denen Dermapharm vor allem in Deutschland eine führende Marktposition besetzt.

Im Segment Pflanzliche Extrakte verfügt Dermapharm mit der spanischen Euromed S.A. über einen global führenden Hersteller von Pflanzenextrakten und pflanzlichen Wirkstoffen für die Pharma-, Nutrazeutika-, Lebensmittel- und Kosmetikindustrie. Ergänzt wird das Segment seit Beginn des Jahres 2022 durch die deutsche C³-Gruppe, die natürliche und synthetische Cannabinoide entwickelt, produziert und vermarktet. Die C³-Gruppe ist Marktführer für Dronabinol in Deutschland und Österreich. Im Januar 2023 wurde das Segment durch die Arkopharma, Marktführer für pflanzliche Arznei- und Nahrungsergänzungsmittel in Frankreich, gestärkt.

Das Geschäftsmodell von Dermapharm umfasst überdies ein Segment Parallelimportgeschäft, das unter der Marke axicorp betrieben wird. Ausgehend vom Umsatz gehörte axicorp im Jahr 2022 zu den vier umsatzstärksten Parallelimporteuren in Deutschland.

Mit einer konsequenten F&E-Strategie sowie zahlreichen erfolgreichen Produkt- und Firmenübernahmen und zunehmender Internationalisierung hat der Konzern in den vergangenen 30 Jahren seine Geschäftsaktivitäten kontinuierlich optimiert und neben organischem Wachstum auch für externe Wachstumsimpulse gesorgt. Diesen profitablen Wachstumskurs beabsichtigt Dermapharm auch in Zukunft stringent fortzuführen.

Kontakt

Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Britta Hamberger

Tel.: +49 (0)89 64186-233

E-Mail: ir@dermapharm.com