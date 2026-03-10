EQS-News: Dermapharm Holding SE records decline in consolidated revenue, adjusted consolidated EBITDA improves

EQS-News: Dermapharm Holding SE / Key word(s): Annual Results/Preliminary Results

Dermapharm Holding SE records decline in consolidated revenue, adjusted consolidated EBITDA improves



10.03.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

Dermapharm Holding SE records decline in consolidated revenue, adjusted consolidated EBITDA improves

In 2025, consolidated revenue decreases to EUR 1,165.0 million (-1.3%) following phase-out of low-margin products in "Parallel import business" segment

Adjusted EBITDA increases by 2.9% to EUR 324.8 million; adjusted EBITDA margin at 27.9% (up 1.2 percentage points year on year)

Unadjusted EBITDA rises by 2.8% to EUR 317.6 million, margin improves by 1.1 percentage points to 27.3%

Earnings and margin development remains heavily dependent on structural measures

Grünwald, 10 March 2026 – Dermapharm Holding SE ("Dermapharm"), an innovative and rapidly growing manufacturer of branded pharmaceuticals and other healthcare products, today published its unaudited preliminary consolidated figures (IFRS) for the 2025 financial year.

Consolidated revenue decreased to EUR 1,165.0 million in the reporting period (previous year: EUR 1,180.8 million). The 1.3% decline was due primarily to portfolio adjustments in the Parallel import business in the wake of the systematic phase-out of low-margin products. The organic growth in the "Branded pharmaceuticals" segment did not fully offset this decline.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose by 2.9% to EUR 324.8 million (previous year: EUR 315.6 million), with the adjusted EBITDA margin amounting to 27.9% (previous year: 26.7%). Prior to adjustment, EBITDA increased by 2.8% to EUR 317.6 million (previous year: EUR 308.9 million). The EBITDA margin thus improved from 26.2% in the previous year to 27.3%.

"In 2025, we once again increased our earnings year on year. The systematic focus of our portfolio and the robust development of our core segments underscore the stability and profitability of our Company," said Dr Hans-Georg Feldmeier, CEO of Dermapharm Holding SE.



Branded pharmaceuticals

The segment recorded growth in revenue as well as EBITDA. Organic growth remains solid on the back of a broadly diversified product portfolio. The acquisition of the Austrian pharmaceuticals company F. Trenka expands the Company's international footprint in the MENA region.

Other healthcare products

The segment's revenue trend in the reporting year remained on par with the prior-year level. Growth at Euromed and Anton Hübner did not fully offset the decline at Arkopharma. Currency-related effects resulting from the depreciation of the US Dollar also weighed on earnings.

Parallel import business

In financial year 2025, Dermapharm continued to restructure its product portfolio with the aim of increasing its focus on high-margin products. Lucrative but low-margin products were gradually phased out. This restructuring led to a significant decline in revenue and earnings.

IFRS figures for 2025 and the previous year

EUR million 2025 2024 Change Consolidated revenue 1,165.0 1,180.8 -1.3% Adjusted consolidated EBITDA* 324.8 315.6 2.9% Adjusted EBITDA margin* (%) 27.9 26.7 1.2 pp Consolidated EBITDA 317.6 308.9 2.8% EBITDA margin (%) 27.3 26.2 1.1 pp

* 2025 EBITDA was adjusted for non-recurring items amounting to EUR 7.2 million.

2024 EBITDA was adjusted for non-recurring items amounting to EUR 6.7 million.

Company profile:

Dermapharm – Pharmaceutical Excellence "Made in Europe"

Dermapharm is an innovative and rapidly growing manufacturer of branded pharmaceuticals and other healthcare products. Founded in 1991, the Company is based in Grünwald near Munich. In addition to its main location in Brehna near Leipzig, Dermapharm also operates other production, development and distribution locations, including in Germany, the rest of Europe and the United States.

In the "Branded pharmaceuticals" segment, Dermapharm has more than 1,400 marketing authorisations with more than 400 active pharmaceutical ingredients. Dermapharm's portfolio of pharmaceuticals is tailored to selected therapeutic areas in which the Company is a market leader, especially in Germany. The Company's integrated business model extends from in-house product development and production through quality management and logistics to the distribution of branded pharmaceuticals by a trained pharmaceutical sales force.

Dermapharm bundles food supplements, herbal pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, medical devices, herbal extracts and medicinal cannabis in its "Other healthcare products" segment. In this segment, Dermapharm can tap the expertise of Arkopharma, the market leader for phytotherapeutic food supplements in France, and the Spanish company Euromed S.A., a leading global manufacturer of herbal extracts and plant-based active ingredients for the pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, foodstuffs and cosmetics industries.

Dermapharm also operates the "Parallel import business" segment under the axicorp brand. axicorp imports originator pharmaceuticals from other EU Member States and resells them to pharmaceuticals wholesalers and pharmacies in Germany. This enables axicorp to benefit from the different pricing structures in the individual EU member states. Based on revenue, axicorp is currently the seventh largest parallel importer in Germany.

With a consistent R&D strategy and numerous successful product and company acquisitions and by stepping up its internationalisation efforts, the Group is continuously optimising its business activities and seeks external growth opportunities in addition to organic growth.

