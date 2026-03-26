EQS-News: Dermapharm Holding SE repurchases 4,299,190 shares under its public share buyback offer

EQS-News: Dermapharm Holding SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback

Dermapharm Holding SE repurchases 4,299,190 shares under its public share buyback offer



26.03.2026 / 20:48 CET/CEST

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Dermapharm Holding SE repurchases 4,299,190 shares under its public share buyback offer

Grünwald, 26 March 2026 – In the course of the public share buyback offer of Dermapharm Holding SE (the “Company”) (ISIN DE000A2GS5D8 / WKN A2GS5D), a total of 4,843,127 shares were tendered to the Company by the end of the acceptance period on 24 March 2026, 24:00 hours (CET).

The Company’s offer extended to a maximum of up to 4,300,000 shares of the Company (representing approximately 7.99% of the Company’s registered share capital). Since the total number of shares tendered into the share buyback offer exceeds this maximum number, the declarations of acceptance will be considered on a pro-rata basis, i.e. corresponding to the ratio of the maximum number of 4,300,000 shares of the Company to be acquired under this offer to the total number of shares tendered by the Company’s shareholders for buyback. The results of this calculation will be rounded down to the nearest whole number; fractions of shares will be disregarded.

The offer price is expected to be available in the account of the respective custodian bank at Clearstream Europe Aktiengesellschaft by 2 April 2026. The respective custodian bank has been instructed to credit the offer price – concurrently against the transfer of the tendered and accepted shares to the Company – to the account specified in the written acceptance declaration of the respective shareholder.

The treasury shares acquired by the Company carry neither voting rights nor dividend rights. The Company intends to cancel the acquired treasury shares.

Contact

Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Britta Hamberger

Tel.: +49 (0)89 – 64186-233

E-Mail: ir@dermapharm.com

Disclaimer

This press release may not be published, distributed or transmitted in the United States of America, Canada, Australia or Japan. This press release is not directed at, or intended for transmission to or use by, persons who are citizens or residents of any state, country or other jurisdiction, or who are located in any jurisdiction, where the transmission, publication, availability or use of this press release would be contrary to applicable law or would require any registration or approval within such jurisdiction.

Neither this press release nor its contents may be published, sent, distributed or disseminated in the United States of America, whether through the use of mail or any other means or instrumentality of interstate or foreign commerce, or any facilities of a national securities exchange of the United States of America. This includes, without limitation, facsimile transmission, electronic mail, telex, telephone and the internet. Copies of this offer and any other documents related thereto may not be sent or transmitted into the United States of America or within the United States of America.

This press release does not constitute an offer to purchase securities or a solicitation of an offer to purchase securities of the Company in the United States of America, Germany or any other jurisdiction.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the current views, expectations and assumptions of the management of Dermapharm Holding SE and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied herein. Actual results, performance or events may differ materially from those described herein due to, among other things, changes in the general economic environment or competitive situation, risks associated with capital markets, exchange rate fluctuations and competition from other companies, changes in a foreign or domestic legal order, in particular with respect to the tax environment, and other factors. Dermapharm Holding SE assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.