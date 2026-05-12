EQS-News: Despite unfavorable weather conditions, FRIEDRICH VORWERK increased first-quarter revenue by 5% to €139 million and significantly improved its EBITDA margin by 9 percentage points to 22.8%

EQS-News: FRIEDRICH VORWERK Group SE / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement

Despite unfavorable weather conditions, FRIEDRICH VORWERK increased first-quarter revenue by 5% to €139 million and significantly improved its EBITDA margin by 9 percentage points to 22.8%



12.05.2026 / 07:29 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Despite unfavorable weather conditions, FRIEDRICH VORWERK increased first-quarter revenue by 5% to €139 million and significantly improved its EBITDA margin by 9 percentage points to 22.8%

Tostedt, May 12, 2026 - FRIEDRICH VORWERK Group SE (ISIN DE000A255F11), a leading provider of energy infrastructure solutions for gas, electricity, and hydrogen applications, once again achieved revenue growth and a significant increase in earnings in the first quarter of 2026. Driven by the excellent order backlog and continued workforce growth, revenue increased by 4.6% year-over-year to €139.2 million (Q1/25: €133.0 million) despite unfavorable weather conditions. During the same period, production output, which includes not only consolidated revenue but also the proportionate revenue of joint ventures, increased by 14.3% to €173.7 million (Q1/25: €152.0 million). EBITDA increased by 74.7% to €31.8 million, corresponding to a margin of 22.8% and a margin increase of approximately 9 percentage points (Q1/25: €18.2 million and 13.7%). EBIT amounted to €24.1 million, nearly doubling compared to the prior-year figure (Q1/25: €12.8 million). The significant increase in earnings is primarily attributable to higher value-added activities and increased profit shares from joint ventures. The growth at the start of the year confirms the revenue forecast of €730–780 million as well as the EBITDA forecast of €160–180 million.

Order intake in the first three months of the fiscal year was €192.1 million, significantly higher than the prior-year figure (Q1/25: €81.6 million). The total project volume acquired, which additionally includes the proportionate order volumes of the joint ventures, improved by approximately 50% from €129.3 million in the prior year to €195.6 million. The order backlog as of March 31, 2026, remains at a very high level at €1,074.3 million and increased compared to the end of the fiscal year (December 31, 2025: €1,021.4 million). In addition, as of March 31, 2026, the order backlog is reported for the first time to include the proportionate order volumes of the joint ventures, which amounted to €1,441.0 million as of March 31, 2026 (December 31, 2025: €1,419.1 million).

As of March 31, 2026, FRIEDRICH VORWERK has cash and cash equivalents (including securities) of €249.1 million (December 31, 2025: €279.7 million). After deducting financial debt of €16.4 million (December 31, 2025: €17.8 million), net cash and cash equivalents as of the balance sheet date amounted to €232.7 million (December 31, 2025: €261.9 million). This is around €142 million higher than at the end of the first quarter of 2025 and thus provides an excellent starting point for further organic and inorganic growth initiatives.

The full quarterly report is available at www.friedrich-vorwerk-group.de.

Contact Details

FRIEDRICH VORWERK Group SE

Harburger Straße 19

21255 Tostedt

Tel +49 4182 - 29470

ir@friedrich-vorwerk.de

www.friedrich-vorwerk-group.de

Management Board

Torben Kleinfeldt (CEO)

Tim Hameister

Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Dr. Christof Nesemeier

Court of Registration

District Court of Tostedt, registration number: HRB 208170