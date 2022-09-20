Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
26.09.2022 11:06:10

EQS-News: Deutsche Bank AG: Correction of our publication news dated 2022-09-20 for Deutsche Postbank Funding Trust III

EQS-News: Deutsche Bank AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results
Deutsche Bank AG: Correction of our publication news dated 2022-09-20 for Deutsche Postbank Funding Trust III

26.09.2022 / 11:06 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Deutsche Postbank Funding Trust III: The financial reports will be published on September 30. 2022 pursuant to Section 5:25c of the Netherlands Financial Supervision Act (Wet op het financieel toezicht)

 


Language: English
Company: Deutsche Bank AG
Taunusanlage 12
60325 Frankfurt a. M.
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)69 910-00
Fax: +49 (0)69 910-43800
E-mail: db.presse@db.com
Internet: www.db.com
ISIN: DE0005140008
WKN: 514000
Indices: DAX, EURO STOXX 50
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange; NYSE
