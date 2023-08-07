EQS-News: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG acquires majority stake in TBD Technische Bau Dienstleistungen

EQS-News: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG / Key word(s): Investment/Private Equity

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG acquires majority stake in TBD Technische Bau Dienstleistungen



07.08.2023

DBAG acquires majority stake in TBD Technische Bau Dienstleistungen

TBD is a leading critical infrastructure construction service provider

Range of services is part of the enabler of the energy transition in Germany

Management buyout to secure succession

Frankfurt/Main, 7 August 2023. Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAG) invests in TBD Technische Bau Dienstleistungen (TBD), a specialized service provider for critical infrastructure. Via a management buyout (MBO), a fund advised by DBAG will acquire the majority stake from the founders to secure the companys succession. The founders, Uwe Jahnke and Wilfried Eschen, will remain as minority shareholders, while Uwe Jahnke, alongside TBDs well-coordinated team, will lead the company solely. This transaction, which is subject to approval by the authorities, is expected to be closed in August 2023. The parties have agreed not to disclose the terms of the sale.

TBD: Seven different business units

TBD is a highly specialised technical construction services provider headquartered in Friedeburg (East-Friesland) and counts as a regional champion in its area focusing on services and testing for critical infrastructure. TBD has a critical strategic geographic footprint since the area of Friedeburg is a key enabler for the energy transition (Energiedrehscheibe) following substantial investments into the infrastructure. The company is organised in seven business units and was founded in 2005. More than 350 staff members, generating a total operating performance worth 36.1 million euros (2022), are employed at six locations, thereof more than 250 in Friedeburg. TBD enjoys a high reputation among its customers. Projects such as the connection of the LNG terminal in Wilhelmshaven, for which TBD carried out the weld seam tests as an accredited testing laboratory, underline the company's reputation, experience, and competencies.

TBDs growth prospects are promising and mainly driven by the ongoing transition towards alternative energy sources and the overall transformation in terms of new energy infrastructure for private and commercial accommodations. DBAGs broad experience in the area of industrial services will come to bear while TBD is heading towards its next stage of growth.

Driven by the shift towards alternative energy sources and the derived demand in the market, TBD is in a strong position with a very promising trajectory ahead. Furthermore, we see strong prospects to accelerate growth. And with our comprehensive experience, we can contribute to an enhancement of TBDs competence profile and a further diversification of its client portfolio, said Jannick Hunecke, Member of the Board of Management of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG.

Wilfried Eschen, Managing Director of TBD, who will retire soon, explained: Just like we are a reliable partner to our clients, DBAG turned out to be a reliable investor to us already. With DBAG and its fund, we will take advantage of the teams experience and network.

Due to DBAGs knowledge, new opportunities will arise, which will fertilize our business, and hence benefit our clients as well as our team, said Uwe Jahnke, Managing Director of TBD.

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAG) has been listed since 1985 and is one of the most renowned private equity firms in Germany. As an investor and fund advisor, DBAG traditionally focuses on mid-market companies in Germany, Austria and Switzerland (the DACH region), and especially on well-positioned companies offering growth potential. DBAGs sector focus is on manufacturers, industrial service providers and IndustryTech enterprises businesses whose products facilitate automation, robotics and digitalisation as well as on companies from the broadband telecommunications, IT services, software and healthcare sectors. With its Milan office, DBAG has also maintained a presence in Italy since 2020. DBAG Groups assets under management or advisory amount to approximately 2.6 billion euros.



