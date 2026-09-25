Deutsche Beteiligungs Aktie
WKN DE: A1TNUT / ISIN: DE000A1TNUT7
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25.09.2026 16:00:04
EQS-News: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Balance sheet investment in Vected; hidden champion in optronics for defence and security
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EQS-News: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG
/ Key word(s): Private Equity/Investment
Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Balance sheet investment in Vected; hidden champion in optronics for defence and security
Frankfurt/Main, 25 September 2026. Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAG) is investing in Vected GmbH (Vected), acquiring a significant minority stake. The investment is part of DBAG’s Long-Term Investments strategy, drawing exclusively on funds from its own balance sheet. Founder and Managing Director Wolfgang Schöberl will continue to lead the company. The purchase price has not been disclosed. Completion is subject to regulatory approval.
A technology specialist with a unique position in Europe
Vected was founded by Wolfgang Schöberl in 2012. Its core business comprises the development, manufacture and calibration of thermal imaging devices and their integration into ready-to-use end products. This also includes proprietary image-processing software and the use of AI for image enhancement and object recognition.
Vected’s product range includes handheld thermal imaging devices and solutions for vehicles as well as drones. In addition, Vected develops and manufactures customised solutions based on the company’s extensive patent portfolio.
Optronics gaining importance in Europe’s defence strategy
European defence budgets have been rising since 2022, along with procurement volumes for vehicles, sensors and reconnaissance products. Optronic solutions are gaining importance both in established systems and in new applications. Thermal imaging technologies often play a decisive role in ensuring optimum visibility, even under demanding conditions. Only a few companies in Europe operate in this high-tech field. Accordingly, demand for solutions such as those offered by Vected is disproportionately high. These solutions are distinguished by technological leadership, high-quality imaging and high reliability. According to industry experts, the European market for uncooled infrared systems is worth around 1.1 billion euros and is expected to grow by 12 per cent annually through 2030. Growth expectations are significantly higher for vehicle-mounted systems.
Vected also manufactures its thermal imaging devices and electronic modules exclusively in Germany. As a genuine “Made in Germany” company, it is ideally positioned to meet European procurement agencies’ requirements for a European supply chain. The company also benefits from high barriers to entry on the supplier side: deep expertise built up over decades, together with the qualification and deep integration of its products into customers’ end products, make Vected a reliable supplier that can scale rapidly with its customers. This strong positioning is also reflected in the company’s development, as it is in a phase of significant growth.
Balance sheet-funded investments enable long-term partnerships
Next phase of growth: professionalisation and capacity expansion
Together with the management, DBAG will prepare the organisation for the years ahead. The focus will be on expanding the workforce and capacity. The organisation will also be further professionalised and scaled. By 2030, the team is expected to grow significantly and the product range to be expanded further in order to unlock new growth potential.
Deutsche Beteiligungs AG
25.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Beteiligungs AG
|Untermainanlage 1
|60329 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 69 957 87-01
|Fax:
|+49 69 957 87-199
|E-mail:
|welcome@dbag.de
|Internet:
|www.dbag.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A1TNUT7
|WKN:
|A1TNUT
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900I88AOT7YXRMQ23
|EQS News ID:
|2405652
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2405652 25.09.2026 CET/CEST
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16:00
|EQS-News: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Balance sheet investment in Vected; hidden champion in optronics for defence and security (EQS Group)
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|EQS-News: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Bilanz-Investment in Vected; Hidden-Champion in der Optronik für Verteidigung und Sicherheit (EQS Group)
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