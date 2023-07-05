EQS-News: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG elevates the energy transition and invests in Avrio Energie

EQS-News: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG / Key word(s): Investment

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG elevates the energy transition and invests in Avrio Energie



05.07.2023 / 09:05 CET/CEST

DBAG elevates the energy transition and invests in Avrio Energie

DBAG advances sustainable energy solutions through its investment

Biogas plant generates 77 gigawatt hours (GWh) per year

Frankfurt/Main, 5 July 2023. Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAG) invests in best in-class biogas platform Avrio Energie. The investment is made alongside a fund advised by DBAG that will acquire a majority stake in Avrio Energie from family-owned Leyendecker Group. DBAG will contribute both financial resources and expertise to support the company's expansion plans. The founders of Avrio Energie will retain a material minority share, ensuring a seamless continuation and even acceleration of the corporate strategy by capitalizing on their extensive industry experience. Consummation of the purchase agreement is expected end of July 2023. The parties have agreed not to disclose the terms of the sale.

This investment underscores DBAGs commitment to supporting sustainable solutions by actively participating in the energy transition with further capital earmarked to expanding Avrio Energies business.

By investing in Avrio Energie, we are taking a major step towards promoting a greener future and supporting the transition to renewable energy sources, stated Tom Alzin, Spokesman of the Board of Management of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG. We believe that biogas has immense potential in mitigating climate change and meeting the growing demand for sustainable energy solutions. Avrio Energies expertise in operating biogas plants positions them as a key player in this field, and we will support them in pursuing its organic growth and buy-and-build strategy.

Avrio Energie (www.avrio-energie.de), which is part of the family-owned Leyendecker Group headquartered in Frankfurt/Main, has established itself as a best-in-class operator of renewable energy plants. Their portfolio comprises a cutting-edge biogas plant that generates both electricity as well as biomethane (renewable natural gas) from agricultural produce as well as animal manure. Thereby the company supports the improvement of its clients CO2 footprint. The renewable Natural Gas finds its application both in energy generation as well as in green fuels.

Felix Becker, Co-Founder and Co-Managing Director, Avrio Energie, said: We are delighted to welcome DBAG as an investor who shares our vision of deploying capital into the biogas sector as an important contributor to the ongoing energy transition. This investment will enable us to accelerate our growth plans and expand our operations, ultimately contributing to a more sustainable environment.

DBAGs investment is a testament to our achievements and the potential of biogas as a renewable energy source. With their support, we strengthen our ability to drive innovation, reduce emissions and play a key role in shaping the renewable energy market, said Lars Sittauer, Co-Founder and Co-Managing Director of Avrio Energie.

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAG) has been listed since 1985 and is one of the most renowned private equity firms in Germany. As an investor and fund advisor, DBAG traditionally focuses on mid-market companies in Germany, Austria and Switzerland (the DACH region), and especially on well-positioned companies offering growth potential. DBAGs sector focus is on manufacturers, industrial service providers and IndustryTech enterprises businesses whose products facilitate automation, robotics and digitalisation as well as on companies from the broadband telecommunications, IT services, software and healthcare sectors. With its Milan office, DBAG has also maintained a presence in Italy since 2020. DBAG Groups assets under management or advisory amount to approximately 2.6 billion euros.



