EQS-News: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Green Datahub data centres successfully sold

EQS-News: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG / Key word(s): Private Equity/Disposal

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Green Datahub data centres successfully sold



09.11.2026 / 10:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Green Datahub data centres successfully sold

DBAG sells Green Datahub's data centre portfolio; second exit of a portfolio company from the Long-Term Investments strategy

Fifth exit in the current financial year 2026

The buyer is a fund advised by Westend Real Assets

DBAG supported Green Datahub in successfully developing a second data centre

DBAG portfolio company akquinet will continue to be responsible for the data centres as an integrated operator after the sale

Frankfurt/Main, 9 November 2026. Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAG) is selling two data centres to an open-ended special alternative investment fund (AIF) advised by Westend Real Assets, through its portfolio company Green Datahub (GDH). Westend Real Assets GmbH is a subsidiary of Westend Bank, which is owned by the Hopp family and specialises in real estate and real asset investments. The two data centres, “Alsterdorf” and “Rahlstedt”, will continue to be leased and operated on a long-term basis by akquinet, a portfolio company of Fund VII, which DBAG advises.

The transaction has already been completed. The parties have agreed to keep the terms confidential. Green Datahub owned and leased two modern, highly available and energy-efficient co-location data centres in Hamburg. They were designed for customers with the highest requirements for security and availability. The company has been part of the DBAG portfolio since June 2022, when it was acquired as a majority stake under DBAG's Long-Term Investments strategy. These investments are structured using funds from DBAG's balance sheet and, beyond the holding periods customary for private equity funds, offer flexibility in the holding period and in the company's further development. At the start of the investment, the GDH portfolio consisted of the “Alsterdorf” data centre. During the holding period, construction of the second planned data centre, “Rahlstedt”, was successfully completed with a project volume of more than 60 million euros. DBAG supported the GDH team with project financing, contract structuring and construction supervision, so that the project was completed both on schedule and on budget.

“Our investment in Green Datahub underlines our flexibility in structuring transactions. By acquiring GDH and akquinet in parallel through the respective investment strategies best suited to each, we were able to present the sellers with a tailored transaction structure. The positive development of the second site in Rahlstedt and the current sale to a long-term-oriented infrastructure investor further underline DBAG's ability to successfully complete complex development projects. We are also pleased to be able to support our DBAG Fund VII portfolio company akquinet in the further development of the data centres and the data centre location in Hamburg”, says Tom Alzin, Spokesman of the Board of Management, Deutsche Beteiligungs AG.

Both data centres, “Alsterdorf” and “Rahlstedt”, have excellent security standards (TÜV NORD Level 3 extended and Level 4) and very high energy efficiency (PUE values below 1.25). Energy efficiency is ensured through highly efficient refrigeration and electrical systems, a coordinated cooling concept for the IT server rooms, continuous improvement of all plant components, and ongoing maintenance and repair.

The fund advised by Westend Real Assets gives both data centres a long-term outlook and enables future capacity expansions. akquinet's continued involvement in operating and leasing the data centre space also ensures that customers continue to have access to efficient and secure data centres supplied with certified electricity from renewable sources.

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAG) has been listed since 1985 and is one of the most renowned private equity firms in Germany. As an investor and fund advisor, DBAG traditionally focuses on mid-market companies in Germany, Austria and Switzerland (the “DACH” region), and especially on well-positioned companies offering growth potential. DBAG’s sector focus is on manufacturers, industrial service providers and IndustryTech enterprises – businesses whose products facilitate automation, robotics and digitalisation – as well as on companies from the business services, IT services, software, healthcare, and environment, energy and infrastructure sectors. Since 2020, DBAG has been present on the Italian market, providing its services from its office in Milan since 2021. DBAG Group’s assets under management or advisory amount to approximately 2.8 billion euros.

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG

Senior Manager Investor Relations & Public Relations · Youssef Zauaghi

Untermainanlage 1 · 60329 Frankfurt/Main, Germany

Telephone +49 69 95787-363 · +49 175 7032271 (mobile)

E-mail: youssef.zauaghi@dbag.de