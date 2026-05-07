Deutsche Beteiligungs Aktie
WKN DE: A1TNUT / ISIN: DE000A1TNUT7
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07.05.2026 07:30:14
EQS-News: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Liquidity strengthened by successful disposals; 152 million euros available for new investment opportunities; annual forecast confirmed
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EQS-News: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG
/ Key word(s): Annual Results/Private Equity
Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Liquidity strengthened by successful disposals; 152 million euros available for new investment opportunities; annual forecast confirmed
Frankfurt/Main, 7 May 2026. Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAG) has published its quarterly statement for the first quarter of the financial year 2026, a busy transaction period with one new investment and three completed disposals. Over the past eight months and within a challenging market environment, DBAG has closed a total of seven transactions, i.e. three disposals and four investments. The proceeds from the successful disposals have significantly strengthened its liquidity basis, with available liquidity rising to 152.4 million euros as at the reporting date, compared with 103.1 million euros as at the end of the financial year 2025.
Net asset value (NAV) per share was 35.29 euros as at the 31 March 2026 reporting date (31 December 2025: 36.37 euros). This decline mainly reflected the low level of the capital market multiples that DBAG uses to evaluate its portfolio companies. Multiples already showed a marked recovery in April. Net income totalled -20.5 million euros (Q1 2025: 9.2 million euros), driven largely by valuation-related effects. EBITA from Fund Investment Services developed as planned and amounted to 3.1 million euros (Q1 2025: 3.8 million euros).
Focus on healthcare: DBAG invests in Hipp Technology Group
Exits provide extensive scope for new investments
Diversified portfolio
Shareholder-oriented distribution policy
[1] Number of shares outstanding as of 31 March 2026: 17,376,151
Contact:
Brigitte Friedrich-Haack
Director Shareholder Relations
Email: brigitte.friedrich-haack@dbag.de
Telephone: +49 69 95787 293
07.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Beteiligungs AG
|Untermainanlage 1
|60329 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 69 957 87-01
|Fax:
|+49 69 957 87-199
|E-mail:
|welcome@dbag.de
|Internet:
|www.dbag.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A1TNUT7
|WKN:
|A1TNUT
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2322712
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2322712 07.05.2026 CET/CEST
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