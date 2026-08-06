Deutsche Beteiligungs Aktie
WKN DE: A1TNUT / ISIN: DE000A1TNUT7
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06.08.2026 07:30:14
EQS-News: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Strong transaction activity in H1; forecast adjusted due to valuation multiples
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EQS-News: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG
/ Key word(s): Private Equity/Half Year Report
Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Strong transaction activity in H1; forecast adjusted due to valuation multiples
Frankfurt/Main, 6 August 2026 Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAG) showed a mixed picture in the first half of 2026. The robust operational performance of DBAG’s portfolio companies made positive overall contributions to DBAG’s gross gains and losses on measurement and disposal. At the same time, the valuation multiples for peer group companies – based on which DBAG values its portfolio companies – were down, which more than offset the operational progress that had been made. In view of this, DBAG adjusted its forecast for the financial year 2026 on 16 July 2026.
Its available liquidity amounted to 96.7 million euros as at 30 June 2026 (31 December 2025: 103.1 million euros). Net asset value (NAV) per share was 33.65 euros as at the 30 June 2026 reporting date (31 December 2025: 36.37 euros). Net income totalled -34 million euros in the first half of 2026 (H1 2025: 8.2 million euros), driven largely by valuation-related effects. EBITA from Fund Investment Services amounted to 6.8 million euros (H1 2025: 7.1 million euros).
DBAG allocated 90.5 million euros to new investments in the first half of 2026 and agreed upon or closed seven transactions: three acquisitions and four disposals.
Furthermore, in the first half of the year, DBAG provided 90.5 million euros for new investments. DBAG-advised DBAG Fund VIII acquired a majority stake in Hipp Technology Group via a management buyout, strengthening DBAG’s exposure to the fast-growing healthcare sector. DBAG also acquired a minority stake in Bug Bounty Switzerland as a Long-Term Investment, financing it exclusively from its own balance sheet. The Swiss company is a pioneer in AI-driven cybersecurity testing and protects organisations such as the Swiss National Cyber Security Centre. Furthermore, DBAG-advised DBAG ECF IV agreed to acquire a majority stake in the TNL Group via a management buyout. The TNL Group is a service provider that helps to drive the energy transition by securing environmental permits and providing construction services for power lines, wind and solar power projects, and traffic infrastructure. DBAG expects the transaction to be closed in the third quarter of 2026.
Robust performance by portfolio companies
Those factors that DBAG is able to influence directly developed positively. Its portfolio companies withstood the macroeconomic headwinds, making positive overall contributions to gross gains and losses on measurement and disposal. This also applied to our investments in the IT services and software sector. However, this positive performance was not enough to cushion the negative impact of declining valuation multiples for peer group companies.
Shareholder-oriented distribution policy to continue
A total of 26.1 million euros was returned to shareholders via dividends and share buybacks in the first six months of 2026. In the future, DBAG will continue to aim for a cash dividend of at least 1.00 euro per share every year and will also examine possible share buyback programmes on a regular basis.
Geopolitical challenges take their toll on capital markets
[1] Number of shares outstanding as at 30 June 2026: 17,240,951
Contact:
Brigitte Friedrich-Haack
Director Shareholder Relations
Email: brigitte.friedrich-haack@dbag.de
Telephone: +49 69 95787 293
06.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Beteiligungs AG
|Untermainanlage 1
|60329 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 69 957 87-01
|Fax:
|+49 69 957 87-199
|E-mail:
|welcome@dbag.de
|Internet:
|www.dbag.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A1TNUT7
|WKN:
|A1TNUT
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900I88AOT7YXRMQ23
|EQS News ID:
|2378152
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2378152 06.08.2026 CET/CEST
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