Deutsche Beteiligungs Aktie
WKN DE: A1TNUT / ISIN: DE000A1TNUT7
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19.03.2026 09:00:03
EQS-News: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG to invest in leading development partner and medical technology contract manufacturer; DBAG Fund VIII to acquire majority stake in Hipp Technology Group
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EQS-News: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG
/ Key word(s): Private Equity/Acquisition
Deutsche Beteiligungs AG to invest in leading development partner and medical technology contract manufacturer; DBAG Fund VIII to acquire majority stake in Hipp Technology Group
Frankfurt/Main, 19 March 2026. Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAG) is to invest in the Hipp Technology Group (Hipp), a leading development and manufacturing partner in the field of medical technology, focusing primarily on implantology, surgical instruments, and surgical instrument systems for dental and orthopaedic application. DBAG Fund VIII, which is advised by DBAG, will acquire the majority of shares held by Swiss private equity company Endura AG from the previous owners via a management buyout. Similar to the MAIT investment, the transaction was agreed via DBAG’s own network prior to a potentially broad-based and structured sales process. Founder and CEO Markus Hipp will retain a significant stake in the company and play an active role in shaping the next growth phase. Completion of the transaction is subject to regulatory approvals; the parties have agreed not to disclose details of the purchase price.
Expert in implantology and high-precision components
The Hipp Technology Group is a specialised partner to the dental and orthopaedic industry in terms of both engineering and production. applications. The company develops and manufactures implants, bone drills and cutting tools, surgical instruments and components for robotic surgery systems for leading medical technology enterprises. Hipp makes its extensive expertise in implantology available to its customers along the entire value chain – from developing and manufacturing prototypes via serial production, sterile packaging up to dock-to-stock solutions.
In addition, the Company has strong capabilities in the high-precision machining of demanding materials such as titanium and specialty alloys. These capabilities are also applied in other technologically demanding industries. The Group manufactures precision and system components for aerospace applications, lithography and laser processing equipment, as well as sensor applications, all of which require equally high levels of precision, quality and process reliability.
The Group employs around 350 people across five locations and maintains long-standing relationships with leading OEM customers worldwide.
Growth driven by structural market trends
This investment is in line with DBAG’s strategy of investing in companies in structurally attractive markets. The market for orthopaedic implants is benefiting from long-term growth drivers such as demographic change, increasing OEM outsourcing and rising regulatory requirements. With state-of-the-art, highly automated production capacities, a high vertical integration and comprehensive regulatory expertise – for example with regard to requirements stipulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medical Device Regulation (MDR) – Hipp is ideally positioned to thrive in this market environment.
Tom Alzin, Spokesman of the Board of Management of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG, said: “Hipp is a real hidden champion in a resilient market. The company manufactures essential products for thousands of surgeries that are performed every day around the globe.
Markus Hipp is an extraordinary entrepreneur. Together we see great potential for stepping up international expansion, especially into the US – the world’s largest medical technology market – and for strengthening Hipp’s position as the partner of choice for global OEMs.”
Strategic focus on continuity and long-term growth
Since being founded in 1993, Hipp has evolved from a specialised contract manufacturer to an international contract manufacturing organisation – with a firm reputation as a supplier of implants, surgical instruments and sterile surgical instrument systems.
With DBAG Fund VIII as the new majority shareholder, the company plans to continue pursuing this growth path, focusing on expanding existing customer relationships and increasing the company’s international footprint. Hipp is also reviewing strategic acquisitions in order to further enhance its technology and expertise and to broaden its market presence.
Markus Hipp, founder and CEO of the Hipp Technology Group, said:
Contact:
19.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Beteiligungs AG
|Untermainanlage 1
|60329 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 69 957 87-01
|Fax:
|+49 69 957 87-199
|E-mail:
|welcome@dbag.de
|Internet:
|www.dbag.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A1TNUT7
|WKN:
|A1TNUT
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2293908
|End of News
|EQS News Service
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2293908 19.03.2026 CET/CEST
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