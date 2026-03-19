EQS-News: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG to invest in leading development partner and medical technology contract manufacturer; DBAG Fund VIII to acquire majority stake in Hipp Technology Group

EQS-News: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG / Key word(s): Private Equity/Acquisition

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG to invest in leading development partner and medical technology contract manufacturer; DBAG Fund VIII to acquire majority stake in Hipp Technology Group



19.03.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Deutsche Beteiligungs AG to invest in leading development partner and medical technology contract manufacturer; DBAG Fund VIII to acquire majority stake in Hipp Technology Group

Teaming up with founder and CEO Markus Hipp to accelerate international growth

Leading development partner and contract manufacturer focusing on implantology, surgical instruments and robotic surgery systems for leading medical technology manufacturers

Supplier of high-precision components and systems for high-tech sectors such as aviation, aerospace, semiconductors and industrial automation

Extensive expertise and sterile all-in-one solutions along the entire value chain

International business development, especially in the US, as a core part of the growth strategy

DBAG portfolio expanded – with a resilient, high-growth business model from the healthcare sector

Sixth DBAG transaction in eight months

Frankfurt/Main, 19 March 2026. Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAG) is to invest in the Hipp Technology Group (Hipp), a leading development and manufacturing partner in the field of medical technology, focusing primarily on implantology, surgical instruments, and surgical instrument systems for dental and orthopaedic application. DBAG Fund VIII, which is advised by DBAG, will acquire the majority of shares held by Swiss private equity company Endura AG from the previous owners via a management buyout. Similar to the MAIT investment, the transaction was agreed via DBAG’s own network prior to a potentially broad-based and structured sales process. Founder and CEO Markus Hipp will retain a significant stake in the company and play an active role in shaping the next growth phase. Completion of the transaction is subject to regulatory approvals; the parties have agreed not to disclose details of the purchase price.

Expert in implantology and high-precision components

The Hipp Technology Group is a specialised partner to the dental and orthopaedic industry in terms of both engineering and production. applications. The company develops and manufactures implants, bone drills and cutting tools, surgical instruments and components for robotic surgery systems for leading medical technology enterprises. Hipp makes its extensive expertise in implantology available to its customers along the entire value chain – from developing and manufacturing prototypes via serial production, sterile packaging up to dock-to-stock solutions.

In addition, the Company has strong capabilities in the high-precision machining of demanding materials such as titanium and specialty alloys. These capabilities are also applied in other technologically demanding industries. The Group manufactures precision and system components for aerospace applications, lithography and laser processing equipment, as well as sensor applications, all of which require equally high levels of precision, quality and process reliability.

The Group employs around 350 people across five locations and maintains long-standing relationships with leading OEM customers worldwide.

Growth driven by structural market trends

This investment is in line with DBAG’s strategy of investing in companies in structurally attractive markets. The market for orthopaedic implants is benefiting from long-term growth drivers such as demographic change, increasing OEM outsourcing and rising regulatory requirements. With state-of-the-art, highly automated production capacities, a high vertical integration and comprehensive regulatory expertise – for example with regard to requirements stipulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medical Device Regulation (MDR) – Hipp is ideally positioned to thrive in this market environment.

Tom Alzin, Spokesman of the Board of Management of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG, said: “Hipp is a real hidden champion in a resilient market. The company manufactures essential products for thousands of surgeries that are performed every day around the globe.

Markus Hipp is an extraordinary entrepreneur. Together we see great potential for stepping up international expansion, especially into the US – the world’s largest medical technology market – and for strengthening Hipp’s position as the partner of choice for global OEMs.”

Strategic focus on continuity and long-term growth

Since being founded in 1993, Hipp has evolved from a specialised contract manufacturer to an international contract manufacturing organisation – with a firm reputation as a supplier of implants, surgical instruments and sterile surgical instrument systems.

With DBAG Fund VIII as the new majority shareholder, the company plans to continue pursuing this growth path, focusing on expanding existing customer relationships and increasing the company’s international footprint. Hipp is also reviewing strategic acquisitions in order to further enhance its technology and expertise and to broaden its market presence.

Markus Hipp, founder and CEO of the Hipp Technology Group, said:

“Our customers from the medical technology sector see quality, precision and reliability as the key to patient safety. In DBAG we have found a partner who not only has an in-depth knowledge of the German mid-market sector but also shares our commercial values. Most of all, I welcome its comprehensive understanding of values and swift decision-making. The investment by DBAG Fund VIII is a solid, future-oriented solution for our employees and our company alike. It will help realise our group’s great potential, while driving both strong organic growth and inorganic growth via strategic acquisitions.”



Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAG) has been listed since 1985 and is one of the most renowned private equity firms in Germany. As an investor and fund advisor, DBAG traditionally focuses on mid-market companies in Germany, Austria and Switzerland (the “DACH” region), and especially on well-positioned companies offering growth potential. DBAG’s sector focus is on manufacturers, industrial service providers and IndustryTech enterprises – businesses whose products facilitate automation, robotics and digitalisation – as well as on companies from the business services, IT services, software, healthcare, and environment, energy and infrastructure sectors. Since 2020, DBAG has been present on the Italian market, providing its services from its office in Milan since 2021. DBAG Group’s assets under management or advisory amount to approximately 2.7 billion euros. ELF Capital has expanded DBAG’s range of flexible financing solutions for mid-market companies to include private debt.



Contact:

Senior Manager Investor Relations & Public Relations · Youssef Zauaghi

Untermainanlage 1 · 60329 Frankfurt/Main, Germany

Telephone +49 69 95787-363 · +49 175 7032271 (mobile)

E-mail: youssef.zauaghi@dbag.de