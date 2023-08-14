|
14.08.2023 18:06:45
EQS-News: Deutsche EuroShop: Growth in portfolio and operating profit in the first half of 2023
|
EQS-News: Deutsche Euroshop AG
/ Key word(s): Half Year Report/Half Year Results
Deutsche EuroShop: Growth in portfolio and operating profit in the first half of 2023
In a pro-forma comparison based on an identical portfolio, the trend is as follows:
Revenue growth +2.2%
Revenue grew 2.2%, from 132.4 million to 135.4 million. Net operating income (NOI) followed a similar positive trend, improving to 107.5 million partly due to substantially lower write-downs on rent receivables while earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose sharply by 17.1% to 113.5 million due to income from the release of provisions for non-allocable ancillary costs and maintenance as well as lower write-downs.
EPRA earnings (+24.0%) and FFO (+14.5%)
Earnings before taxes and measurement gains/losses (EBT excluding measurement) climbed by 21.9% to 90.9 million, and EPRA earnings adjusted for valuation effects were up by just under one quarter from 70.6 million to 87.6 million. Funds from operations (FFO) adjusted for measurement gains/losses and non-recurring effects rose from 76.5 million to 87.5 million, which represents a gain of 14.5%. Group liquidity has increased from 366.3 million to 432.2 million since year-end 2022.
Reduced Group result due to slightly lower property valuation
Property values fell slightly (-0.7%) in the first half of 2023, resulting in a negative valuation result of 39.8 million. Consolidated profit of 37.1 million was about one third lower than in the first half of 2022.
Equity ratio, LTV and liquidity further improved
Deutsche EuroShops key balance sheet figures continued to improve. The equity ratio at the end of the first six months was 56.8% and the loan-to-value (LTV) ratio was 28.7%. Group liquidity amounted to 432.2 million at the end of June 2023. Executive Board member, Hans-Peter Kneip: Our financing is very well positioned; we pay an average of 2.34% interest on our 1.63 billion loan portfolio. Furthermore, there are no loan maturities until September 2025.
Increased FFO forecast
In addition to the operating business meeting its targets, the first half of 2023 was positively influenced by one-off income, not least due to the partial reversal of provisions and write-downs made in 2020 and 2021 when business was heavily affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The FFO forecast for the 2023 financial year is raised by this one-off income to between 2.08 and 2.18 per share (previously: between 2.00 and 2.10).
Proposed dividend
For the Annual General Meeting scheduled for 29 August 2023, the Executive Board and Supervisory Board of Deutsche EuroShop have proposed the distribution of a dividend for financial year 2022 of just under 191.2 million, or 2.50 per share.
Full half-year financial report
The full half-year financial report is available as a PDF document and in ePaper format. It can be downloaded from www.deutsche-euroshop.de/ir
Deutsche EuroShop is the only public company in Germany to invest exclusively in shopping centers in prime locations. The company currently has investments in 21 shopping centers in Germany, Austria, Poland, the Czech Republic and Hungary. The portfolio includes the Main-Taunus-Zentrum near Frankfurt, the Altmarkt-Galerie in Dresden and the Galeria Baltycka in Gdansk, among many others.
Key consolidated figures
1 Including the share attributable to equity-accounted joint ventures and associates
2 European Public Real Estate Association
3 Including third-party interests in equity
4 Loan-to-value ratio (LTV ratio): ratio of net financial liabilities (financial liabilities less cash and cash equivalents) to non-current assets (investment properties and financial investments accounted for using the equity method).
5 EPRA loan-to-value ratio (EPRA LTV): ratio of net debt (financial liabilities and lease liabilities less cash and cash equivalents) to property assets (investment properties, owner-occupied properties, intangible assets and other assets (net)). Net debt and real estate assets are calculated on the basis of the Groups share in the subsidiaries and joint ventures.
6 The number of no-par value shares issued for the first half of 2023 takes into account, on a time-weighted basis, the capital increase against cash and non-cash contributions carried out at the beginning of 2023 and entered in the Commercial Register on 3 February 2023, as a result of which the number of Deutsche EuroShop AG shares in circulation increased from 61,783,594 to 76,464,319 no-par value shares.
7 The pro-forma figures given relate to a comparable group, which was prepared under the assumption that the acquisition of the six property companies had already taken place at the beginning of 2022. One-off effects resulting from the change in the consolidation method and the initial consolidation were not taken into account. Likewise, no ancillary acquisition costs were recognised in the pro-forma figures. For the purpose of improving comparability, the same weighted number of no-par value shares issued was used in the disclosure of the key Group figures per share.
14.08.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche EuroShop AG
|Heegbarg 36
|22391 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)40 413 579-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)40 413 579-29
|E-mail:
|ir@deutsche-euroshop.de
|Internet:
|www.deutsche-euroshop.de
|ISIN:
|DE0007480204
|WKN:
|748020
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1703349
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1703349 14.08.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Deutsche Euroshop AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Deutsche Euroshop AGmehr Analysen
|22.03.23
|Deutsche Euroshop Reduce
|Baader Bank
|22.03.23
|Deutsche Euroshop Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|16.08.22
|Deutsche Euroshop Reduce
|Baader Bank
|12.08.22
|Deutsche Euroshop Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|12.08.22
|Deutsche Euroshop Reduce
|Baader Bank
|22.03.23
|Deutsche Euroshop Reduce
|Baader Bank
|22.03.23
|Deutsche Euroshop Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|16.08.22
|Deutsche Euroshop Reduce
|Baader Bank
|12.08.22
|Deutsche Euroshop Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|12.08.22
|Deutsche Euroshop Reduce
|Baader Bank
|24.05.22
|Deutsche Euroshop Buy
|Warburg Research
|18.05.22
|Deutsche Euroshop Buy
|Warburg Research
|16.05.22
|Deutsche Euroshop Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|23.03.22
|Deutsche Euroshop Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|23.03.22
|Deutsche Euroshop Buy
|Warburg Research
|22.03.23
|Deutsche Euroshop Reduce
|Baader Bank
|16.08.22
|Deutsche Euroshop Reduce
|Baader Bank
|12.08.22
|Deutsche Euroshop Reduce
|Baader Bank
|26.07.22
|Deutsche Euroshop Sell
|Warburg Research
|13.06.22
|Deutsche Euroshop Reduce
|Baader Bank
|22.03.23
|Deutsche Euroshop Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|12.08.22
|Deutsche Euroshop Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|12.07.22
|Deutsche Euroshop Halten
|DZ BANK
|05.07.22
|Deutsche Euroshop Hold
|Warburg Research
|09.06.22
|Deutsche Euroshop Halten
|DZ BANK
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Deutsche Euroshop AG
|23,45
|-2,90%