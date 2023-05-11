|
11.05.2023 18:00:19
EQS-News: Deutsche EuroShop: Portfolio and results growth
|
EQS-News: Deutsche Euroshop AG
/ Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement
Deutsche EuroShop: Portfolio and results growth
Strategic portfolio optimisation
Deutsche EuroShops portfolio structure was optimised in February 2023 by increasing its stake in six shopping centers from the existing portfolio from 75% to 100%. With this the management strengthened its financial profile, which will benefit the company in the context of future financing measures and will also improve its ability to pay dividends. Furthermore, the share acquisitions bolster our flexibility with regard to possible future portfolio adjustments.
These share acquisitions were financed by means of a capital increase with subscription rights against cash and non-cash contributions. The DES management raised 315.6 million by issuing 14,680,725 new shares at a ratio of 21:5 and a subscription price of 21.50 per share. 304.1 million was used to acquire shares, while 11.5 million of the proceeds from the issue are available for a possible future acquisition of additional minority interests.
This portfolio optimisation has significantly improved Deutsche EuroShops key performance indicators. But even without the share acquisitions, the operating performance trended higher. Rental income increased by 3.9% on a like-for-like basis. DES tenant partner sales continued to perform well, reaching 97.5% of 2019 levels in the first quarter. Adjusted for inflation, you can see a trend towards more targeted visits to our shopping centers with increased sales per guest, notes Executive Board member Hans-Peter Kneip.
Significant increase in earnings
The share acquisitions and the operational revival had a clear positive impact on the financial figures in the first quarter. Revenue increased by 30.2% to 67.8 million, and net operating income (54.5 million, +35.1%) and EBIT (57.4 million, +46.2%) rose significantly compared with the same quarter of the previous year, also because significantly lower write-downs on rent receivables needed to be recognised. Earnings before taxes and measurement gains/losses (EBT excluding measurement) climbed by 36.4% to 45.5 million, while EPRA earnings were up by 41.2% to 44.2 million. FFO adjusted for valuation and special effects rose by equal measure (44.2 million, +41.2 %). Group liquidity has increased from 334.9 million to 404.5 million since year-end 2022.
FFO forecast at 2.00 to 2.10 per share
For the current financial year, the Executive Board expects FFO of 2.00 to 2.10 per share based on a time-weighted number of 75,137,020 no-par value shares issued for financial year 2023.
2.50 per share proposed as dividend
The Executive Board and Supervisory Board intend to propose a dividend of 2.50 per share for financial year 2022 to the Annual General Meeting in order to distribute to shareholders portions of the earnings retained for precautionary reasons during the coronavirus pandemic. The Annual General Meeting is scheduled to be held as an in-person event on 29 August 2023.
Full quarterly statement
The full quarterly statement is available as a PDF document and in ePaper format. It can be downloaded from www.deutsche-euroshop.com/ir
Deutsche EuroShop The Shopping Center Company
Deutsche EuroShop is the only public company in Germany to invest exclusively in shopping centers in prime locations. The company currently has investments in 21 shopping centers in Germany, Austria, Poland, the Czech Republic and Hungary. The portfolio includes the Main-Taunus-Zentrum near Frankfurt, the Altmarkt-Galerie in Dresden and the Galeria Baltycka in Gdansk, among many others.
Key consolidated figures
11.05.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche EuroShop AG
|Heegbarg 36
|22391 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)40 413 579-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)40 413 579-29
|E-mail:
|ir@deutsche-euroshop.de
|Internet:
|www.deutsche-euroshop.de
|ISIN:
|DE0007480204
|WKN:
|748020
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1631187
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1631187 11.05.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Deutsche Euroshop AGmehr Nachrichten
|
11.05.23
|EQS-News: Deutsche EuroShop: Portfolio and results growth (EQS Group)
|
11.05.23
|EQS-News: Deutsche EuroShop: Portfolio und Ergebnisse wachsen (EQS Group)
|
27.04.23
|EQS-News: Deutsche EuroShop: Geschäftsbericht 2022 veröffentlicht (EQS Group)
|
27.04.23
|EQS-News: Deutsche EuroShop: Annual Report 2022 published (EQS Group)
|
17.04.23
|EQS-AFR: Deutsche EuroShop AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG (EQS Group)
|
17.04.23
|EQS-AFR: Deutsche EuroShop AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] (EQS Group)
|
31.03.23
|EQS-Adhoc: Deutsche EuroShop plans dividend increase (EQS Group)
|
31.03.23
|EQS-Adhoc: Deutsche EuroShop plant Dividendenerhöhung (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Deutsche Euroshop AGmehr Analysen
|22.03.23
|Deutsche Euroshop Reduce
|Baader Bank
|22.03.23
|Deutsche Euroshop Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|16.08.22
|Deutsche Euroshop Reduce
|Baader Bank
|12.08.22
|Deutsche Euroshop Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|12.08.22
|Deutsche Euroshop Reduce
|Baader Bank
|22.03.23
|Deutsche Euroshop Reduce
|Baader Bank
|22.03.23
|Deutsche Euroshop Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|16.08.22
|Deutsche Euroshop Reduce
|Baader Bank
|12.08.22
|Deutsche Euroshop Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|12.08.22
|Deutsche Euroshop Reduce
|Baader Bank
|24.05.22
|Deutsche Euroshop Buy
|Warburg Research
|18.05.22
|Deutsche Euroshop Buy
|Warburg Research
|16.05.22
|Deutsche Euroshop Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|23.03.22
|Deutsche Euroshop Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|23.03.22
|Deutsche Euroshop Buy
|Warburg Research
|22.03.23
|Deutsche Euroshop Reduce
|Baader Bank
|16.08.22
|Deutsche Euroshop Reduce
|Baader Bank
|12.08.22
|Deutsche Euroshop Reduce
|Baader Bank
|26.07.22
|Deutsche Euroshop Sell
|Warburg Research
|13.06.22
|Deutsche Euroshop Reduce
|Baader Bank
|22.03.23
|Deutsche Euroshop Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|12.08.22
|Deutsche Euroshop Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|12.07.22
|Deutsche Euroshop Halten
|DZ BANK
|05.07.22
|Deutsche Euroshop Hold
|Warburg Research
|09.06.22
|Deutsche Euroshop Halten
|DZ BANK
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Deutsche Euroshop AG
|19,82
|-0,40%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht etwas tiefer ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt im Plus -- Wall Street schwach -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich vor dem Wochenende letztlich mit leichten Verlusten. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich derweil in der Gewinnzone. An der Wall Street geht es am Freitag abwärts. In Fernost fanden die Märkte am Freitag keine gemeinsame Richtung.