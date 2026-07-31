Deutsche Euroshop Aktie
WKN: 748020 / ISIN: DE0007480204
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31.07.2026 18:53:54
EQS-News: Deutsche EuroShop SE: Conversion into a European Company Successfully Completed
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EQS-News: Deutsche Euroshop AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Deutsche EuroShop SE: Conversion into a European Company Successfully Completed
With its new legal form, the Company reflects its European orientation and long-term corporate development. Deutsche EuroShop has successfully invested in shopping centres across several European countries for many years and regards the SE as a modern and internationally recognised legal framework that supports the Company's future development.
"The conversion into an SE represents a logical next step in the development of our Company. It underlines our identity as a European and internationally oriented business and provides a modern corporate framework for our planned future growth," said Hans-Peter Kneip, CEO of Deutsche EuroShop SE.
The conversion does not affect the Company's business model, assets or stock exchange listing. Likewise, there are no changes to the rights or shareholdings of the Company's shareholders. By operation of law, all shares in Deutsche EuroShop AG have automatically become shares in Deutsche EuroShop SE.
The Company's registered office and headquarters remain in Hamburg. The proven corporate governance structure based on the dual-board system, comprising the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board, also remains unchanged, as does the current composition of both governing bodies.
The European Company (SE) is a well-established legal form across Europe and is widely used by internationally operating listed companies. The Executive Board and Supervisory Board of Deutsche EuroShop are convinced that the SE structure better reflects the Company's international orientation while providing continuity, stability and an appropriate framework for its long-term development and future growth.
Deutsche EuroShop – The Shopping Center Company
Deutsche EuroShop is the only public company in Germany to invest solely in shopping centers in prime locations. The company currently has investments in 21 shopping centers in Germany, Austria, Poland, the Czech Republic and Hungary. The portfolio includes the Main-Taunus-Zentrum near Frankfurt, the Altmarkt-Galerie in Dresden and the Galeria Baltycka in Gdansk, among many others.
31.07.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche EuroShop AG
|Heegbarg 36
|22391 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)40 413 579-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)40 413 579-29
|E-mail:
|ir@deutsche-euroshop.de
|Internet:
|www.deutsche-euroshop.de
|ISIN:
|DE0007480204
|WKN:
|748020
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900Y9QTEFHFEKQ736
|EQS News ID:
|2375752
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2375752 31.07.2026 CET/CEST
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