10.11.2022 18:00:04

EQS-News: Deutsche EuroShop: Stabilisation of the business continued in the 3rd quarter

10.11.2022 / 18:00 CET/CEST
  • Revenue: 158.7 million (+0.5%)
  • NOI: 123.9 million (+8.9%)
  • Consolidated profit: 64.6 million / 1.05 per share (+47.9%)
  • EPRA earnings: 90.5 million / 1.47 per share (+2.8%)
  • FFO: 96.4 million / 1.56 per share (+9.3%)
  • Forecast confirmed


Hamburg, 10 November 2022 The business and key operating figures of shopping center investor Deutsche EuroShop (DES) continued to stabilise in Q3 2022.

On the one hand, the waning influence and after-effects of the coronavirus pandemic, which negatively impacted Deutsche EuroShops business particularly in the first half of the previous year, led to an operational upturn. On the other hand, private consumption was weighed down increasingly by the war in Ukraine, disrupted supply chains, the energy crisis and significantly rising inflation. Against this backdrop, revenue increased from 157.8 million to 158.7 million (+0.5%). At 123.9 million, net operating income (NOI) was 8.9% above the previous years level, while earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) was unchanged at 111.5 million.

Customer footfall in the first nine months of 2022 was encouragingly higher (+44%) than in the previous year with its lengthy lockdown periods. Compared with the same period of 2019, which was prior to the pandemic, visitor numbers were at approximately 79%. At the end of September, the occupancy rate of the DES portfolio was 94.1% and therefore still at a high level. At 98% (after rent adjustments), the collection ratio, the ratio of incoming payments to rent and ancillary cost receivables from tenants, deviated only minimally from the normal level for agreed incoming payments.

While earnings before tax and measurement gains/losses (EBT excluding measurement gains/losses) improved by 4.3% to 94.4 million in the first nine months, consolidated profit increased very significantly by 46.6% to 64.6 million. This was mainly due to the measurement gains/losses, which had a significantly lower impact on consolidated profit than in the previous year. EPRA earnings climbed by 2.6% to 90.5 million. Funds from operations (FFO) adjusted for measurement gains/losses and non-recurring effects amounted to 96.4 million (1.56 per share), which was up 9.3% year on year. The equity ratio was 56.0% and the loan-to-value (LTV) ratio was 30.1%. After payment of the dividend of 1.00 per share (total of approx. 61.8 million), the DES Group had cash and cash equivalents of 320.7 million as at 30 September 2022.

Based on the current business performance, the Executive Board has confirmed the forecast for financial year 2022 of 1.95 to 2.05 per share for funds from operations (FFO) (2021: 1.98).


Full interim report

The full interim report is available as a PDF document and in ePaper format. It can be downloaded from www.deutsche-euroshop.com/ir


Deutsche EuroShop The Shopping Center Company

Deutsche EuroShop is the only public company in Germany to invest solely in shopping centers in prime locations. The company currently has investments in 21 shopping centers in Germany, Austria, Poland, the Czech Republic and Hungary. The portfolio includes the Main-Taunus-Zentrum near Frankfurt, the Altmarkt-Galerie in Dresden and the Galeria Baltycka in Gdansk, among many others.

 

Key consolidated figures
               
in million   01.01.-30.09.2022   01.01.-30.09.2021   +/-  
Revenue   158.7   157.8   0.5%  
Net operating income (NOI)   123.9   113.7   8.9%  
EBIT   111.5   111.5   0.1%  
EBT (excluding measurement gains/losses1)   94.4   90.5   4.3%  
EPRA2 earnings   90.5   88.2   2.6%  
FFO   96.4   88.2   9.3%  
Consolidated profit   64.6   44.1   46.6%  
               
in   01.01.-30.09.2022   01.01.-30.09.2021   +/-  
EPRA2 earnings per share   1.47   1.43   2.8%  
FFO per share   1.56   1.43   9.1%  
Earnings per share   1.05   0.71   47.9%  
Weighted number of no-par-value shares issued   61,783,594   61,783,594   0.0%  
               
in million   30.09.2022   31.12.2021   +/-  
Equity3   2,396.2   2,377.8   0.8%  
Liabilities   1,882.1   1,901.0   -1.0%  
Total assets   4,278.3   4,278.8   0.0%  
EPRA2 NTA   2,387.7   2,374.4   0.6%  
EPRA2 NTA per share in   38.65   38.43   0.6%  
Equity ratio in %3   56.0   55.6      
LTV ratio in %4   30.1   30.5      
LTV ratio (pro rata) in %4   32.9   33.3      
Cash and cash equivalents   320.7   328.8   -2.5%  
               
1 Including the share attributable to equity-accounted joint ventures and associates
2 European Public Real Estate Association
3 Including third-party interests in equity
4 Loan-to-value ratio (LTV ratio): ratio of net financial liabilities (financial liabilities less cash and cash equivalents) to non-current assets (investment properties and financial investments accounted for using the equity method). The LTV ratio (pro rata) is calculated on the basis of the Groups share in the subsidiaries and joint ventures.		  

 


Language: English
Company: Deutsche EuroShop AG
Heegbarg 36
22391 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)40 413 579-0
Fax: +49 (0)40 413 579-29
E-mail: ir@deutsche-euroshop.de
Internet: www.deutsche-euroshop.de
ISIN: DE0007480204
WKN: 748020
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
