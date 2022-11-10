EQS-News: Deutsche EuroShop: Stabilisation of the business continued in the 3rd quarter

EQS-News: Deutsche Euroshop AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/9 Month figures

Deutsche EuroShop: Stabilisation of the business continued in the 3rd quarter



10.11.2022 / 18:00 CET/CEST

Revenue: 158.7 million (+0.5%)

NOI: 123.9 million (+8.9%)

Consolidated profit: 64.6 million / 1.05 per share (+47.9%)

EPRA earnings: 90.5 million / 1.47 per share (+2.8%)

FFO: 96.4 million / 1.56 per share (+9.3%)

Forecast confirmed



Hamburg, 10 November 2022 The business and key operating figures of shopping center investor Deutsche EuroShop (DES) continued to stabilise in Q3 2022.

On the one hand, the waning influence and after-effects of the coronavirus pandemic, which negatively impacted Deutsche EuroShops business particularly in the first half of the previous year, led to an operational upturn. On the other hand, private consumption was weighed down increasingly by the war in Ukraine, disrupted supply chains, the energy crisis and significantly rising inflation. Against this backdrop, revenue increased from 157.8 million to 158.7 million (+0.5%). At 123.9 million, net operating income (NOI) was 8.9% above the previous years level, while earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) was unchanged at 111.5 million.

Customer footfall in the first nine months of 2022 was encouragingly higher (+44%) than in the previous year with its lengthy lockdown periods. Compared with the same period of 2019, which was prior to the pandemic, visitor numbers were at approximately 79%. At the end of September, the occupancy rate of the DES portfolio was 94.1% and therefore still at a high level. At 98% (after rent adjustments), the collection ratio, the ratio of incoming payments to rent and ancillary cost receivables from tenants, deviated only minimally from the normal level for agreed incoming payments.

While earnings before tax and measurement gains/losses (EBT excluding measurement gains/losses) improved by 4.3% to 94.4 million in the first nine months, consolidated profit increased very significantly by 46.6% to 64.6 million. This was mainly due to the measurement gains/losses, which had a significantly lower impact on consolidated profit than in the previous year. EPRA earnings climbed by 2.6% to 90.5 million. Funds from operations (FFO) adjusted for measurement gains/losses and non-recurring effects amounted to 96.4 million (1.56 per share), which was up 9.3% year on year. The equity ratio was 56.0% and the loan-to-value (LTV) ratio was 30.1%. After payment of the dividend of 1.00 per share (total of approx. 61.8 million), the DES Group had cash and cash equivalents of 320.7 million as at 30 September 2022.

Based on the current business performance, the Executive Board has confirmed the forecast for financial year 2022 of 1.95 to 2.05 per share for funds from operations (FFO) (2021: 1.98).



