01.02.2023 19:44:53
EQS-News: Deutsche EuroShop: Successful capital increase via rights issue and expansion of shareholdings in six shopping centers
The share capital of the Company will be increased in total by 14,680,725.00 to 76,464,319.00 by issuing 14,680,725 new registered no-par value ordinary shares, each with a notional interest in the share capital of 1.00 per no-par value share, against cash and non-cash contributions (the Capital Increase) on the basis of and by partially utilizing the authorization of the Executive Board of the Company as resolved by the Annual General Meeting of the Company on 30 August 2022. The new shares carry full dividend rights from 1 January 2022.
Deutsche EuroShop The Shopping Center Company
Deutsche EuroShop is the only public company in Germany to invest solely in shopping centers in prime locations. The company currently has investments in 21 shopping centers in Germany, Austria, Poland, the Czech Republic and Hungary. The portfolio includes the Main-Taunus-Zentrum near Frankfurt, the Altmarkt-Galerie in Dresden and the Galeria Baltycka in Gdansk, among many others.
Disclaimer
This announcement does not constitute an offer of securities for sale or a solicitation of an offer to purchase securities of Deutsche EuroShop AG ("Company") in Germany, the United States, Australia, Canada, Japan or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer may be legally restricted. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or with any state securities commission or other applicable authority in the United States. They may not be offered or sold within the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, registration under the Securities Act and in compliance with applicable securities laws of any state or other competent jurisdiction of the United States. The public offering of securities in Germany has ended. There is no longer an opportunity to subscribe for securities of the Company.
