EQS-News: Deutsche EuroShop: Successful capital increase via rights issue and expansion of shareholdings in six shopping centers

01.02.2023 / 19:44 CET/CEST

Deutsche EuroShop: Successful capital increase via rights issue and expansion of shareholdings in six shopping centers



Hamburg, 1 February 2023 - Deutsche EuroShop AG (the Company) has successfully completed its rights offering resolved on 12 January 2023 and the subsequent placement of unsubscribed shares from authorized capital. A total of 14,680,725 new shares at the subscription price of 21.50 will be issued against contributions in cash or in kind to settle the purchase price receivables from the share purchase agreements signed on 12 January 2023 for the acquisition of minority interests in six shopping center limited partnerships (the Share Purchase Agreements).



As part of the subscription offer which ended on 30 January 2023, 2,988,462 new shares will be issued through the exercise of subscription rights against cash contributions. The Company will thus receive gross proceeds in cash in the amount of 64,251,933.00, which will be used to settle purchase price receivables (including accrued interest) under the Share Purchase Agreements. A partial amount of approximately 11.5 million will be temporarily reserved for a possible future acquisition of additional minority interests in shopping center limited partnerships.



The purchase price receivables remaining thereafter will be settled as a contribution in kind against the issuance of further 11,692,263 new shares not subscribed for in the subscription offer. The corresponding contribution agreements were signed today.



Deutsche EuroShop is increasing its shareholdings in six shopping centers as follows:

Allee-Center Magdeburg from 50% to 100%

Forum Wetzlar from 65% to 100%

Galeria Baltycka Gdansk from 74% to 100%

Phoenix-Center Hamburg from 50% to 75%

Saarpark-Center Neunkirchen from 50% to 90%

Stadt-Galerie Passau from 75% to 100%

The share capital of the Company will be increased in total by 14,680,725.00 to 76,464,319.00 by issuing 14,680,725 new registered no-par value ordinary shares, each with a notional interest in the share capital of 1.00 per no-par value share, against cash and non-cash contributions (the Capital Increase) on the basis of and by partially utilizing the authorization of the Executive Board of the Company as resolved by the Annual General Meeting of the Company on 30 August 2022. The new shares carry full dividend rights from 1 January 2022.



Following registration of the implementation of the Capital Increase in the competent commercial register and admission to trading, the new shares are expected to be included in the existing listing on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse) and in the sub-segment of the regulated market with additional post-admission obligations (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on or around 8 February 2023.



Deutsche EuroShop The Shopping Center Company

Deutsche EuroShop is the only public company in Germany to invest solely in shopping centers in prime locations. The company currently has investments in 21 shopping centers in Germany, Austria, Poland, the Czech Republic and Hungary. The portfolio includes the Main-Taunus-Zentrum near Frankfurt, the Altmarkt-Galerie in Dresden and the Galeria Baltycka in Gdansk, among many others.

