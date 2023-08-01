EQS-News: Deutsche Familienversicherung with 'very good performance' in ESG rating

EQS-News: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG / Key word(s): ESG/Sustainability

Deutsche Familienversicherung with 'very good performance' in ESG rating



01.08.2023 / 08:00 CET/CEST

Corporate News



Deutsche Familienversicherung with "very good performance" in ESG rating

Frankfurt am Main, 01. August 2023 DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG ("Deutsche Familienversicherung"), the innovative direct insurer from Frankfurt, has received an ESG score of 61 points in ESG Book's ESG rating. This is considered a "very good performance" by the rating company and puts Deutsche Familienversicherung in the TOP 15% of all companies rated by ESG Book. Furthermore, with an ESG Score of 61 points, the digital direct insurer is well above the average of the other companies from the insurance industry that were examined by ESG Book. The ESG Book Company Assessment can be viewed here.



"For us, sustainability means transparency, credibility and comparability. The topic is too important for mere lip service. I am pleased with the very good ESG rating, because it is the result of our sustainability strategy and the sustainability report, which we publish voluntarily as part of the group annual report," comments Dr. Stefan M. Knoll, CEO of DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG.

Sustainability as a component of strategic orientation

As a listed insurance company and the only independent Frankfurt-based insurer, Deutsche Familienversicherung (DFV AG) has made sustainability part of its strategic orientation and defined five sustainability pillars of its ESG strategy for this purpose: Honest and Fair Conduct, Environmental and CO2 Neutrality (Scope 1 & 2), Sustainable Investment, Responsible Employer and Social Cohesion.

As long as no final, obligatory European Sustainability Standards (ESRS) are available, Deutsche Familienversicherung's sustainability reporting is based on the standards of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI). The company's current sustainability report can be viewed here.

