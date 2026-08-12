EQS-News: Deutsche Konsum Real Estate AG publishes quarterly statement for the first nine months of the 2025/2026 financial year

EQS-News: Deutsche Konsum Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement

Deutsche Konsum Real Estate AG publishes quarterly statement for the first nine months of the 2025/2026 financial year



12.08.2026 / 07:10 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Deutsche Konsum Real Estate AG publishes quarterly statement for the first nine months of the 2025/2026 financial year

Implementation of the restructuring plan: Property sales of around EUR 78 million completed since the start of the restructuring process; additional purchase agreements worth EUR 16 million signed

Financing structure further improved: Financial liabilities reduced to EUR 311.5 million (30 September 2025: EUR 471.1 million); net LTV at 41.1% (30 September 2025: 57.8%)

Portfolio revaluation as of 30 June 2026 results in a valuation loss of EUR 41.6 million

Funds from Operations (FFO) increase to EUR 14.5 million (9M 2024/2025: EUR 9.9 million)



Potsdam, 12 August 2026 - Deutsche Konsum Real Estate AG (“Company”, “DKR”) (ISIN: DE000A14KRD3 | WKN: A14KRD | ticker symbol: DKG) today published its financial results for the first nine months of the 2025/2026 financial year.

Restructuring progress strengthens the financing structure

The Company continued to implement its restructuring plan during the reporting period. The already completed restructuring capital increase, including the debt-to-equity swap, as well as ongoing property sales are contributing to further reduction of debt. From the start of the restructuring process through 30 June 2026, property sales totalling around EUR 78 million were completed. Purchase agreements for two additional properties with a total purchase price of EUR 16 million were signed.

The successful reduction in debt has strengthened the Company’s financing structure. Equity increased to EUR 397.0 million (30 September 2025: EUR 304.3 million), while financial liabilities decreased to EUR 311.5 million (30 September 2025: EUR 471.1 million), and net LTV improved to 41.1% (30 September 2025: 57.8%). Interest expenses declined to EUR 10.7 million (9M 2024/2025: EUR 18.7 million).

Operating business progresses as planned

As a result of the ongoing property sales, rental income decreased to EUR 48.0 million (9M 2024/2025: EUR 52.7 million). Net rental income remained almost flat year-on-year at EUR 29.2 million (9M 2024/2025: EUR 29.8 million).

Lower interest expense had a positive impact on operating earnings, with Funds from Operations (FFO) increasing to EUR 14.5 million (9M 2024/2025: EUR 9.9 million). Due to the higher number of shares outstanding, FFO per share decreased year-on-year to EUR 0.18 (9M 2024/2025: EUR 0.24).

The result for the period improved to EUR -25.7 million (9M 2024/2025: EUR -32.6 million).

As of 30 June 2026, the portfolio comprised 140 properties with a balance sheet of EUR 693.7 million. The portfolio was revalued by CBRE as of 30 June 2026, resulting in a valuation loss of EUR 41.6 million, corresponding to approximately 5.7% decrease.

Changes to the Management and Supervisory Board

During the reporting period, changes were made to the composition of the Management and Supervisory Board. Daniel Löhken, previously Chairman of the Supervisory Board, was appointed to the Management Board as Chief Executive Officer for a term of three years with effect from 1 July 2026. Kyrill Turchaninov stepped down from the Management Board as planned on 31 July 2026. The new Chairman of the Supervisory Board is Dr. Kai Gregor Klinger. Sebastian Wasser remains Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board. At the Annual General Meeting on 17 April 2026, shareholders also resolved to elect Thorsten Arsan to the Supervisory Board and to create new Authorised Capital and Conditional Capital. Hank Boot did not stand for re-election and stepped down from the Supervisory Board upon conclusion of the Annual General Meeting.

Outlook

In addition to the continuing operational development of the portfolio, the Company’s focus in the coming months will remain on implementing the restructuring measures. The restructuring plan provides for property disposals of up to EUR 220 million by September 2027.

As a result of the property sales, rental income is expected to decline in line with plan. For the 2025/2026 financial year the Company continues to anticipate rental income in the range of EUR 58 million to EUR 63 million, while FFO is expected to increase due to lower interest expenses. The implementation of the planned property sales remains subject to uncertainties arising from the persistently challenging geopolitical environment and its resulting impact on the transaction market.

Conference Call

Deutsche Konsum Real Estate AG will hold an analyst conference (webcast and conference call) on the results of the first nine months of the 2025/2026 financial year today, 12 August 2026, at 10:00 a.m. CEST. The corresponding presentation and further information on the webcast and the conference call can be found at https://www.deutsche-konsum.de/en/investor-relations. The quarterly report for the third quarter of the 2025/2026 financial year is available for download at https://www.deutsche-konsum.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports.

About Deutsche Konsum Real Estate AG

Deutsche Konsum Real Estate AG, Broderstorf, is a listed real estate company with a focus on German retail properties for everyday goods in established micro-locations. The Company’s primary focus is on acquiring, managing and developing local supply properties to achieve consistent performance and leverage hidden reserves.

The shares of the Company are listed on the Prime Standard of the Deutsche Börse (ISIN: DE000A14KRD3).

Contact:

Deutsche Konsum Real Estate AG

Mareike Kuliberda

Investor Relations

Marlene-Dietrich-Allee 12b

14482 Potsdam

Tel: 0331 / 74 00 76 - 533

Fax: 0331 / 74 00 76 - 599

E-Mail: mk@deutsche-konsum.de