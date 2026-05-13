EQS-News: Deutsche Konsum Real Estate AG reports significant progress in restructuring process in the first half of 2025/2026 with stable operational performance

EQS-News: Deutsche Konsum Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results

Deutsche Konsum Real Estate AG reports significant progress in restructuring process in the first half of 2025/2026 with stable operational performance



13.05.2026 / 07:10 CET/CEST

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Deutsche Konsum Real Estate AG reports significant progress in restructuring process in the first half of 2025/2026 with stable operational performance

Successful implementation of restructuring measures: restructuring capital increase including debt-to-equity swap completed and further property sales realised

Financial liabilities reduced by a total of EUR 131.6 million, equity increased to EUR 429 million

Net LTV decreased by 16.7 percentage points to 41.1% (30 September 2025: 57.8%)

Funds from Operations (FFO) increased to EUR 13.2 million, corresponding to FFO per share of EUR 0.20 (undiluted) (H1 2024/2025: EUR 8.0 million / EUR 0.15 per share)

Potsdam, 13 May 2026 - Deutsche Konsum Real Estate AG (formerly: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG; "Company", "DKR") (ISIN: DE000A14KRD3 | WKN: A14KRD | Ticker symbol: DKG) publishes IFRS figures for the first half of the 2025/2026 financial year.

Restructuring in focus: capital measure successfully completed

The first half of the financial year focused on implementing the restructuring measures. The restructuring capital increase, including the debt-to-equity swap resolved at the Extraordinary General Meeting on 4 December 2025, was successfully completed and finalised with its registration in the commercial register in February 2026.

As a result, the Company’s financial liabilities were reduced by a total of EUR 131.6 million (of which EUR 119 million through the debt-to-equity swap) to EUR 339.5 million, while equity increased to EUR 429.2 million (30 September 2025: EUR 304.3 million). Consequently, net LTV improved significantly to 41.1% (30 September 2025: 57.8%).

In parallel, the Company made further progress in executing its portfolio sales. In December 2025, a portfolio of eight properties with a purchase price of EUR 34.7 million was notarised; the transfer of economic ownership took place at the end of April 2026.

Stable operational performance with significant improvement in results

The operating business progressed as expected. Rental income declined to EUR 32.9 million due to the property sales (H1 2024/2025: EUR 35.4 million). Net rental income improved to EUR 23.8 million (H1 2024/2025: EUR 20.3 million).

FFO increased to EUR 13.2 million (H1 2024/2025: EUR 8.0 million), corresponding to EUR 0.20 per share (undiluted), driven primarily by a significant reduction in interest expenses. Adjusted FFO (after deduction of CAPEX) amounted to EUR 12.2 million (H1 2024/2025: EUR 5.3 million). The period result increased to EUR 6.5 million (H1 2024/2025: EUR 1.0 million).

As of 31 March 2026, the portfolio comprised 148 properties with a balance sheet value of EUR 773.4 million.

Outlook

The focus remains on the consistent implementation of the restructuring measures, with completion targeted by September 2027. A key element is the sale of properties with a volume of up to EUR 220 million (originally up to EUR 300 million).

As a result, rental income is expected to decline. For the 2025/2026 financial year, the Company continues to expect rental income of EUR 58 million to EUR 63 million, alongside an increase in FFO driven by reduced interest expenses.

The geopolitical environment – in particular uncertainties related to the Iran war – is causing delays in individual transaction processes. The Company remains in close dialogue with its creditors and potential buyers and continues to work towards completing the restructuring on schedule and ensuring the long-term stability of the business.

Conference Call

Deutsche Konsum Real Estate AG will hold an analyst conference (webcast and conference call) on the results for the first half of the 2025/2026 financial year today, 13 May 2026, at 10:00 a.m. CEST. The corresponding results presentation and further information on the webcast and the conference call can be found at https://www.deutsche-konsum.de/en/investor-relations. The half-yearly financial report of the 2025/2026 financial year is available for download at https://www.deutsche-konsum.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports.

About Deutsche Konsum Real Estate AG

Deutsche Konsum Real Estate AG, Broderstorf, is a listed real estate company with a focus on German retail properties for everyday goods at established micro-locations. The Company’s primary focus is on acquiring, managing and developing local supply properties to achieve consistent performance and leverage hidden reserves.

The shares of the Company are listed on the Prime Standard of the Deutsche Börse (ISIN: DE000A14KRD3).

Contact:

Deutsche Konsum Real Estate AG

Mareike Kuliberda

Investor Relations

Marlene-Dietrich-Allee 12b

14482 Potsdam

Tel: 0331 / 74 00 76 - 533

Fax: 0331 / 74 00 76 - 599

E-Mail: mk@deutsche-konsum.de