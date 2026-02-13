EQS-News: Deutsche Konsum Real Estate AG reports stable operating performance in the first quarter of 2025/2026 financial year

EQS-News: Deutsche Konsum Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement

Deutsche Konsum Real Estate AG reports stable operating performance in the first quarter of 2025/2026 financial year



13.02.2026 / 07:10 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Press Release

Deutsche Konsum Real Estate AG reports stable operating performance in the first quarter of 2025/2026 financial year

Rental income decreased as planned due to property sales to EUR 16.9 million (Q1 2024/2025: EUR 17.7 million)

Funds from operations (FFO) increased to EUR 7.4 million, corresponding to FFO per share of EUR 0.15 (undiluted) (Q1 2024/2025: EUR 4.7 million or EUR 0.13 per share), largely due to lower interest expenses

Progress in implementing restructuring measures through a restructuring capital increase and further property sales

Potsdam, 13 February 2026 - Deutsche Konsum Real Estate AG (formerly: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG; "Company", "DKR") (ISIN: DE000A14KRD3 | WKN: A14KRD | Ticker symbol: DKG) publishes IFRS figures for the first quarter of the 2025/2026 financial year.

Stable operating performance and strengthened balance sheet

The operating business development progressed as expected. As a result of property sales, rental income decreased to EUR 16.9 million (Q1 2024/2025: EUR 17.7 million).

Net rental income increased to EUR 13.8 million (Q1 2024/2025: EUR 10.6 million), also impacted by income for other accounting periods related to the settlement of property operating costs from prior years. EBIT remained stable at EUR 8.9 million (Q1 2024/2025: EUR 8.9 million).

Funds from operations (FFO) rose to EUR 7.4 million (Q1 2024/2025: EUR 4.7 million), equating to EUR 0.15 per share (undiluted). The increase was mainly driven by a reduction in interest expenses. The aFFO (after deduction of CAPEX) amounted to EUR 6.9 million (Q1 2024/2025: EUR 2.6 million).

Net-LTV improved slightly to 56.4% (30 September 2025: 57.8%), while cash and cash equivalents increased to EUR 24.1 million (Q1 2024/2025: EUR 3.9 million).

As of the reporting date, the portfolio comprised 149 properties with a balance sheet value of EUR 775 million.



Progress in the implementation of restructuring measures

DKR continued to focus on implementing the restructuring measures defined in the restructuring report. These measures include a restructuring capital increase and targeted property sales.

The subscription period for the restructuring capital increase, resolved at the Extraordinary General Meeting on 4 December 2025, ended on 4 February 2026. A total of 59,574,989 new no-par value shares will be issued as part of the capital increase. Upon registration of the capital increase in the commercial register, the Company's share capital will increase accordingly by EUR 59,574,989.00 to EUR 109,926,080.00.

In addition, the Company is implementing property sales. In the reporting quarter, eight properties with annual rental income of EUR 3.2 million were notarized; the total purchase prices amounted to EUR 34.7 million.



Outlook: Focus on implementation of restructuring measures

In addition to the operational stabilisation of the portfolio, the Company continues to focus on the consistent implementation of the restructuring measures.

As a result of the planned property sales, rental income is expected to decline. For the 2025/2026 fiscal year, the Company forecasts rental income of EUR 58 million to EUR 63 million. At the same time, a reduction in financing expenses is expected. Earnings performance will remain dependent on the progress of property sales and the further implementation of the restructuring measures.

Conference Call

Deutsche Konsum Real Estate AG will hold an analyst conference (webcast and conference call) on the results of the first quarter of the 2025/2026 financial year today, 13 February 2026, at 10:00 a.m. CEST. The corresponding results presentation and further information on the webcast and the conference call can be found at https://www.deutsche-konsum.de/en/investor-relations. The half-yearly financial report of the 2024/2025 financial year is available for download at https://www.deutsche-konsum.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports.

About Deutsche Konsum Real Estate AG

Deutsche Konsum Real Estate AG, Broderstorf, is a listed real estate company with a focus on German retail properties for everyday goods at established micro-locations. The Company’s primary focus is on acquiring, managing and developing local supply properties to achieve consistent performance and leverage hidden reserves.

The shares of the Company are listed on the Prime Standard of the Deutsche Börse (ISIN: DE000A14KRD3).

Deutsche Konsum Real Estate AGMareike KuliberdaInvestor RelationsMarlene-Dietrich-Allee 12b14482 PotsdamTel: 0331 / 74 00 76 - 533Fax: 0331 / 74 00 76 - 599E-Mail: mk@deutsche-konsum.de