EQS-News: Deutsche Payment A1M SE: Capital increase successfully completed

Corporate News

Deutsche Payment A1M SE:

Capital increase successfully completed

With the securitization of the new shares, the capital increase of EUR 83,799 to EUR 1,750,466 resolved in September 2022 was successfully completed.

Berlin, November 22th, 2022 Deutsche Payment A1M SE had resolved to increase the share capital by means of a cash capital increase by partially utilizing the Authorized Capital 2022/I with exclusion of the shareholders' subscription rights on September 22th. Through the issuance of 83,799 new no-par value bearer shares with a proportionate amount of the share capital of EUR 1.00 per share ("New Shares"), which are now included in trading on the Open Market of the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange, the share capital of the company increased from EUR 1,666,667 by EUR 83,799 to EUR 1,750,466. The New Shares are entitled to participate in profits from January 1st, 2022 and were issued at a premium of 4.7% over the market price (EUR 17.10) at a price of EUR 17.90 per share.

The capital increase enables Deutsche Payment to strengthen its equity base by around EUR 1.5 million for the further expansion of its operating activities and the successful execution of its growth strategy.

Contact: Dr. Erik Hermann (Investor Relations)

Phone: +49 (0)30 652121346

Email: ir@deutsche-payment.com

About Deutsche Payment

Successful companies inspire their customers not only with an attractive offer. Digital payment solutions that have a positive impact on the customer experience - online, mobile, and at the point of sale - are the key to successful customer retention.

Our mission is to provide companies with innovative and cost-optimized payment solutions that are tailored to their individual needs and meet the highest security standards. For our solutions and our consulting, we place particular emphasis on customer orientation and positive customer experiences.

More information:

www.deutsche-payment.com/en/