EQS-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG:

Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Strong demand for new bond 2023/2028
Mannheim. Deutsche Rohstoff AG announces that the currently offered 7.5% bond (ISIN: DE000A3510K1) is facing strong demand from institutional and private investors. The transaction is oversubscribed before the end of the subscription period on 25 September. The targeted issue volume of EUR 100,000,000 has therefore been exceeded by investor demand.
The new bond is scheduled for delivery/value date and listing on the Open Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on 27 September 2023.
THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, JAPAN OR AUSTRALIA.
Mannheim, 22 September 2023
