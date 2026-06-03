EQS-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: 2026 development on track– first pad delivers strong initial production

EQS-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Deutsche Rohstoff AG: 2026 development on track– first pad delivers strong initial production



03.06.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

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2026 development on track– first pad delivers strong initial production

The first four new wells drilled in 2026 reached combined 6,000 barrels of oil per day (BOPD) three weeks after production started

Commissioning of 20 gross wells (14 net wells) planned by early July

An additional twelve gross wells expected by the start of the fourth quarter

Production of over 20,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (BOEPD) expected as early as July

Drilling program can be expanded from the current 26 planned wells to over 30 wells

Successful acreage development in Ohio creates additional drilling potential

The operational development of Deutsche Rohstoff AG’s US oil and gas business continues to be very positive. The 2026 drilling program is being implemented as planned and once again confirms the high quality of the acreage in the Powder River Basin as well as the operational capabilities of the responsible subsidiary, 1876 Resources.



The first well pad of the current development program, the Dillon/Billings Pad, with four wells in the Niobrara formation, was successfully brought into production in mid-May. 1876’s working interest in the wells is 98%. With an average of 1,500 BOPD per well after three weeks, the four wells are producing stronger than comparable well pads in Wyoming. This strong performance is also an indicator that the further-improved completion design is leading to significantly higher production.



In addition, two further wells on the Lost Springs Pad were brought into production in the final days of May, and flowback operations have begun.



In total, Deutsche Rohstoff expects to bring eleven of its own operated wells and nine non-operated wells into production by the end of the second quarter of 2026. For the first time, this includes three of its own three-mile wells with a working interest of over 80%, which are currently being completed. Additional efficiency gains are expected from these longer wells.



This represents around 14 net wells (2-mile equivalent) to be brought into production by mid-year. In the full year 2025, only 9 net wells were brought into production. Starting in July, production should rise to over 20,000 BOEPD and remain above 20,000 BOEPD throughout the second half of the year. The oil share is expected to be around 70%.



Additional twelve wells will be turned in line before the beginning of the fourth quarter of 2026, followed by further wells in the fourth quarter. The progress of the drilling and development program to date confirms the planned timeline. Work is currently slightly ahead of the original schedule. Current costs are also in line with the plan.



The high flexibility of the US subsidiaries continues to allow for short-term adjustments to the development program in response to market and price developments. The current drilling program of the US subsidiary 1876 Resources calls for a total of 26 gross wells (equivalent to 22 net wells). Depending on oil price trends, more than 30 wells could be drilled and brought into production.



The subsidiary Bright Rock Energy has been able to expand its acreage position in Ohio in recent weeks through further acquisitions. This enables the company to lay the groundwork for commencing the necessary preparatory work for the consolidation and development of its own well pads (“unitization”) during the third quarter and to drill the first wells in the Utica/Point Pleasant Formation in 2027. Deutsche Rohstoff AG sees very attractive development potential in Ohio and is pursuing a step-by-step and capital-efficient expansion of its acreage position there.

Mannheim, 3 June 2026 The operational development of Deutsche Rohstoff AG’s US oil and gas business continues to be very positive. The 2026 drilling program is being implemented as planned and once again confirms the high quality of the acreage in the Powder River Basin as well as the operational capabilities of the responsible subsidiary, 1876 Resources.The first well pad of the current development program, the Dillon/Billings Pad, with four wells in the Niobrara formation, was successfully brought into production in mid-May. 1876’s working interest in the wells is 98%. With an average of 1,500 BOPD per well after three weeks, the four wells are producing stronger than comparable well pads in Wyoming. This strong performance is also an indicator that the further-improved completion design is leading to significantly higher production.In addition, two further wells on the Lost Springs Pad were brought into production in the final days of May, and flowback operations have begun.In total, Deutsche Rohstoff expects to bring eleven of its own operated wells and nine non-operated wells into production by the end of the second quarter of 2026. For the first time, this includes three of its own three-mile wells with a working interest of over 80%, which are currently being completed. Additional efficiency gains are expected from these longer wells.This represents around 14 net wells (2-mile equivalent) to be brought into production by mid-year. In the full year 2025, only 9 net wells were brought into production. Starting in July, production should rise to over 20,000 BOEPD and remain above 20,000 BOEPD throughout the second half of the year. The oil share is expected to be around 70%.Additional twelve wells will be turned in line before the beginning of the fourth quarter of 2026, followed by further wells in the fourth quarter. The progress of the drilling and development program to date confirms the planned timeline. Work is currently slightly ahead of the original schedule. Current costs are also in line with the plan.The high flexibility of the US subsidiaries continues to allow for short-term adjustments to the development program in response to market and price developments. The current drilling program of the US subsidiary 1876 Resources calls for a total of 26 gross wells (equivalent to 22 net wells). Depending on oil price trends, more than 30 wells could be drilled and brought into production.The subsidiary Bright Rock Energy has been able to expand its acreage position in Ohio in recent weeks through further acquisitions. This enables the company to lay the groundwork for commencing the necessary preparatory work for the consolidation and development of its own well pads (“unitization”) during the third quarter and to drill the first wells in the Utica/Point Pleasant Formation in 2027. Deutsche Rohstoff AG sees very attractive development potential in Ohio and is pursuing a step-by-step and capital-efficient expansion of its acreage position there.Mannheim, 3 June 2026

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