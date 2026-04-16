Deutsche Rohstoff Aktie

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WKN DE: A0XYG7 / ISIN: DE000A0XYG76

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16.04.2026 08:01:04

EQS-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Invitation to the 2025 Annual Report conference calls for investors, analysts and media

EQS-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Invitation to the 2025 Annual Report conference calls for investors, analysts and media

16.04.2026 / 08:01 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Invitation to the 2025 Annual Report conference calls for investors, analysts and media

Deutsche Rohstoff AG (ISIN: DE000A0XYG76) will publish its 2025 Annual Report on Wednesday, 22 April 2026.

We cordially invite investors, analysts and other interested parties to join our conference calls on Thursday, 23 April 2026.

The Management Board will present the results for the 2025 financial year and provide an outlook for the current year. A Q&A session will follow.

As in the previous year, we will offer separate conference calls in German and English:

Thursday, 23 April 2026
German:  11:00 to 11:40 a.m. (CEST)
English:  14:00 to 14:40 a.m. (CEST)
Please register in advance via the following links:
Register here for the German call  
Register here for the English call 
The Annual Report and the presentation will be available on our website upon publication.

If you have any questions regarding registration, please contact us at info@rohstoff.de.
We look forward to your participation.
Best regards,
Jan-Philipp Weitz, CEO
Henning Döring, CFO
Mannheim, 16 April 2026
 

16.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Deutsche Rohstoff AG
Q7, 24
68161 Mannheim
Germany
Phone: 0621 490 817 0
E-mail: info@rohstoff.de
Internet: www.rohstoff.de
ISIN: DE000A0XYG76
WKN: A0XYG7
Indices: Scale
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2309424

 
End of News EQS News Service

2309424  16.04.2026 CET/CEST

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