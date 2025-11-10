Deutsche Rohstoff Aktie

10.11.2025 09:14:53

EQS-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Invitation to the 5th virtual Capital Markets Day

EQS-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG / Key word(s): Capital Markets Day
Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Invitation to the 5th virtual Capital Markets Day

10.11.2025 / 09:14 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Invitation to the 5th virtual Capital Markets Day

The Executive Board of Deutsche Rohstoff AG is pleased to invite interested investors and capital market participants to the 5th virtual Capital Markets Day on Wednesday, 19 November 2025 at 10:30 a.m.

Agenda
10:30 a.m.: Welcome by the Executive Board
10:35 a.m.: Operational Development & Outlook, Jan-Philipp Weitz, CEO
11:15 a.m.: Q&A
11:30 a.m.: Financial Performance & Cost Trends, Henning Doering, CFO
11:55 a.m.: Q&A
12:15 p.m.: End of Event

You will receive access to the livestream and Q&A session upon registration.

Register here for the Capital Markets Day.

If the link does not work, registration is also available on our website at www.rohstoff.de.

Please note, that photo and video recordings (including sound) will be made during the event. By participating, you consent to the unrestricted use of these recordings for public relations purposes related to the event series.

Please note that the Capital Markets Day will be held exclusively in German.

We look forward to welcoming you on 19 November 2025.
Mannheim, 10 November 2025

10.11.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Deutsche Rohstoff AG
Q7, 24
68161 Mannheim
Germany
Phone: 0621 490 817 0
E-mail: info@rohstoff.de
Internet: www.rohstoff.de
ISIN: DE000A0XYG76
WKN: A0XYG7
Indices: Scale
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2226598

 
End of News EQS News Service

2226598  10.11.2025 CET/CEST

