Deutsche Rohstoff Aktie
|
10.11.2025 09:14:53
EQS-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Invitation to the 5th virtual Capital Markets Day
|
EQS-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG
/ Key word(s): Capital Markets Day
Invitation to the 5th virtual Capital Markets Day
The Executive Board of Deutsche Rohstoff AG is pleased to invite interested investors and capital market participants to the 5th virtual Capital Markets Day on Wednesday, 19 November 2025 at 10:30 a.m.
Agenda
10:30 a.m.: Welcome by the Executive Board
10:35 a.m.: Operational Development & Outlook, Jan-Philipp Weitz, CEO
11:15 a.m.: Q&A
11:30 a.m.: Financial Performance & Cost Trends, Henning Doering, CFO
11:55 a.m.: Q&A
12:15 p.m.: End of Event
You will receive access to the livestream and Q&A session upon registration.
Register here for the Capital Markets Day.
If the link does not work, registration is also available on our website at www.rohstoff.de.
Please note, that photo and video recordings (including sound) will be made during the event. By participating, you consent to the unrestricted use of these recordings for public relations purposes related to the event series.
Please note that the Capital Markets Day will be held exclusively in German.
We look forward to welcoming you on 19 November 2025.
Mannheim, 10 November 2025
10.11.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Rohstoff AG
|Q7, 24
|68161 Mannheim
|Germany
|Phone:
|0621 490 817 0
|E-mail:
|info@rohstoff.de
|Internet:
|www.rohstoff.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0XYG76
|WKN:
|A0XYG7
|Indices:
|Scale
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2226598
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2226598 10.11.2025 CET/CEST
