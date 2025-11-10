EQS-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Invitation to the 5th virtual Capital Markets Day

EQS-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG / Key word(s): Capital Markets Day

Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Invitation to the 5th virtual Capital Markets Day



10.11.2025 / 09:14 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Invitation to the 5th virtual Capital Markets Day



The Executive Board of Deutsche Rohstoff AG is pleased to invite interested investors and capital market participants to the 5th virtual Capital Markets Day on Wednesday, 19 November 2025 at 10:30 a.m.



Agenda

10:30 a.m.: Welcome by the Executive Board

10:35 a.m.: Operational Development & Outlook, Jan-Philipp Weitz, CEO

11:15 a.m.: Q&A

11:30 a.m.: Financial Performance & Cost Trends, Henning Doering, CFO

11:55 a.m.: Q&A

12:15 p.m.: End of Event



You will receive access to the livestream and Q&A session upon registration.



Register



If the link does not work, registration is also available on our website at



Please note, that photo and video recordings (including sound) will be made during the event. By participating, you consent to the unrestricted use of these recordings for public relations purposes related to the event series.



Please note that the Capital Markets Day will be held exclusively in German.



We look forward to welcoming you on 19 November 2025.

Mannheim, 10 November 2025 The Executive Board of Deutsche Rohstoff AG is pleased to invite interested investors and capital market participants to the 5th virtual Capital Markets Day on Wednesday, 19 November 2025 at 10:30 a.m.10:30 a.m.: Welcome by the Executive Board10:35 a.m.: Operational Development & Outlook, Jan-Philipp Weitz, CEO11:15 a.m.: Q&A11:30 a.m.: Financial Performance & Cost Trends, Henning Doering, CFO11:55 a.m.: Q&A12:15 p.m.: End of EventYou will receive access to the livestream and Q&A session upon registration.Register here for the Capital Markets Day.If the link does not work, registration is also available on our website at www.rohstoff.de Please note, that photo and video recordings (including sound) will be made during the event. By participating, you consent to the unrestricted use of these recordings for public relations purposes related to the event series.Please note that the Capital Markets Day will be held exclusively in German.We look forward to welcoming you on 19 November 2025.Mannheim, 10 November 2025

10.11.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News