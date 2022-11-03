EQS-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Invitation to the second Capital Markets Day

|
Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Invitation to the second Capital Markets Day
Mannheim. The Management Board of Deutsche Rohstoff AG invites you to the second virtual Capital Markets Day on 16 November 2022 from 10.00 am to 12.00 pm and looks forward to the dialogue with capital market participants.
The main topics will be:
Registration for the Capital Markets Day can be made on the Companys website at www.rohstoff.de. Access to the livestream and Q&A session will be provided upon event registration. (Please note, that the event is being held in German.)
Mannheim, 3 November 2022
Contact
Deutsche Rohstoff AG
Phone +49 621 490 817 0
info@rohstoff.de
www.rohstoff.de
