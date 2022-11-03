EQS-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Invitation to the second Capital Markets Day

EQS-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

03.11.2022

Mannheim. The Management Board of Deutsche Rohstoff AG invites you to the second virtual Capital Markets Day on 16 November 2022 from 10.00 am to 12.00 pm and looks forward to the dialogue with capital market participants.



The main topics will be: Development in the US Perspectives for Deutsche Rohstoff AG

Economics of oil & gas development in Wyoming

Undersupplied oil market or price crash in recession where are oil prices headed? A discussion.

Registration for the Capital Markets Day can be made on the Companys website at www.rohstoff.de. Access to the livestream and Q&A session will be provided upon event registration. (Please note, that the event is being held in German.)



Mannheim, 3 November 2022



Contact

Deutsche Rohstoff AG

Phone +49 621 490 817 0

info@rohstoff.de

www.rohstoff.de

