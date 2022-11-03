03.11.2022 07:54:06

EQS-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Invitation to the second Capital Markets Day

Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Invitation to the second Capital Markets Day

03.11.2022 / 07:54 CET/CEST
Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Invitation to the second Capital Markets Day

Mannheim. The Management Board of Deutsche Rohstoff AG invites you to the second virtual Capital Markets Day on 16 November 2022 from 10.00 am to 12.00 pm and looks forward to the dialogue with capital market participants.

The main topics will be:
  • Development in the US Perspectives for Deutsche Rohstoff AG
  • Economics of oil & gas development in Wyoming
  • Undersupplied oil market or price crash in recession where are oil prices headed? A discussion.

Registration for the Capital Markets Day can be made on the Companys website at www.rohstoff.de. Access to the livestream and Q&A session will be provided upon event registration. (Please note, that the event is being held in German.)

Mannheim, 3 November 2022

Contact
Deutsche Rohstoff AG
Phone +49 621 490 817 0
info@rohstoff.de
www.rohstoff.de
 

Language: English
Company: Deutsche Rohstoff AG
Q7, 24
68161 Mannheim
Germany
Phone: 0621 490 817 0
Fax: 0621 490 817 22
E-mail: gutschlag@rohstoff.de
Internet: www.rohstoff.de
ISIN: DE000A0XYG76, DE000A1R07G4,
WKN: A0XYG7, A1R07G
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1477785

 
