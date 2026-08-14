EQS-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Invitation to the Webcall on the 2026 Half-Year Report for investors, analysts and media

EQS-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Invitation to the Webcall on the 2026 Half-Year Report for investors, analysts and media



14.08.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Invitation to the Webcall on the 2026 Half-Year Report for investors, analysts and media



Deutsche Rohstoff AG (ISIN: DE000A0XYG76) will publish its Half-Year Report 2026 on Wednesday, 19 August 2026. We invite investors, analysts and other interested parties to our webcall on Wednesday, 19 August 2026 at 11:00 a.m.



The Executive Board will present on the company’s performance in the current financial year 2026 and provide an outlook for the remainder of the current year. The webcall will be held in German.



Wednesday, 19 August 2026

11:00 a.m. to 11:40 a.m.



Please register for the call here:

Link for the German call



The Half-Year Report and the presentation will be available on our website afterwards.



If you experience any problems with the registration, please contact us at



We look forward to your participation.



Best regards



Jan-Philipp Weitz

CEO



Henning Döring

CFO

Deutsche Rohstoff AG (ISIN: DE000A0XYG76) will publish its Half-Year Report 2026 on Wednesday, 19 August 2026. We invite investors, analysts and other interested parties to our webcall onThe Executive Board will present on the company’s performance in the current financial year 2026 and provide an outlook for the remainder of the current year. The webcall will be held in German.11:00 a.m. to 11:40 a.m.Please register for the call here:The Half-Year Report and the presentation will be available on our website afterwards.If you experience any problems with the registration, please contact us at info@rohstoff.de We look forward to your participation.Best regardsCEOCFO

14.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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