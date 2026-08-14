Deutsche Rohstoff Aktie
WKN DE: A0XYG7 / ISIN: DE000A0XYG76
|
14.08.2026 08:00:04
EQS-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Invitation to the Webcall on the 2026 Half-Year Report for investors, analysts and media
|
EQS-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Invitation to the Webcall on the 2026 Half-Year Report for investors, analysts and media
Deutsche Rohstoff AG (ISIN: DE000A0XYG76) will publish its Half-Year Report 2026 on Wednesday, 19 August 2026. We invite investors, analysts and other interested parties to our webcall on Wednesday, 19 August 2026 at 11:00 a.m.
The Executive Board will present on the company’s performance in the current financial year 2026 and provide an outlook for the remainder of the current year. The webcall will be held in German.
Wednesday, 19 August 2026
11:00 a.m. to 11:40 a.m.
Please register for the call here:
Link for the German call
The Half-Year Report and the presentation will be available on our website afterwards.
If you experience any problems with the registration, please contact us at info@rohstoff.de.
We look forward to your participation.
Best regards
Jan-Philipp Weitz
CEO
Henning Döring
CFO
14.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Rohstoff AG
|Q7, 24
|68161 Mannheim
|Germany
|Phone:
|0621 490 817 0
|E-mail:
|info@rohstoff.de
|Internet:
|www.rohstoff.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0XYG76
|WKN:
|A0XYG7
|Indices:
|Scale
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900NNSQCX28FWBW79
|EQS News ID:
|2382922
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2382922 14.08.2026 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!