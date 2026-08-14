Deutsche Rohstoff Aktie

Deutsche Rohstoff für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0XYG7 / ISIN: DE000A0XYG76

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14.08.2026 08:00:04

EQS-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Invitation to the Webcall on the 2026 Half-Year Report for investors, analysts and media

EQS-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Invitation to the Webcall on the 2026 Half-Year Report for investors, analysts and media

14.08.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Invitation to the Webcall on the 2026 Half-Year Report for investors, analysts and media

Deutsche Rohstoff AG (ISIN: DE000A0XYG76) will publish its Half-Year Report 2026 on Wednesday, 19 August 2026. We invite investors, analysts and other interested parties to our webcall on Wednesday, 19 August 2026 at 11:00 a.m.

The Executive Board will present on the company’s performance in the current financial year 2026 and provide an outlook for the remainder of the current year. The webcall will be held in German.

Wednesday, 19 August 2026
11:00 a.m. to 11:40 a.m.

Please register for the call here:
Link for the German call

The Half-Year Report and the presentation will be available on our website afterwards.

If you experience any problems with the registration, please contact us at info@rohstoff.de.

We look forward to your participation.

Best regards

Jan-Philipp Weitz
CEO

Henning Döring
CFO
 

14.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Deutsche Rohstoff AG
Q7, 24
68161 Mannheim
Germany
Phone: 0621 490 817 0
E-mail: info@rohstoff.de
Internet: www.rohstoff.de
ISIN: DE000A0XYG76
WKN: A0XYG7
Indices: Scale
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 529900NNSQCX28FWBW79
EQS News ID: 2382922

 
End of News EQS News Service

2382922  14.08.2026 CET/CEST

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