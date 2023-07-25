EQS-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Oddo BHF publishes initial coverage

25.07.2023 12:43:20

Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Oddo BHF publishes initial coverage

Mannheim. Deutsche Rohstoff AG has added another well-known address to its circle of analysts with Oddo BHF. The initial coverage was published today in English with a recommendation to buy and a target price of 40.00 EUR. In total, there are now four assessments of the Deutsche Rohstoff AG share, all of which are freely available on the company's website.

Deutsche Rohstoff AG thus extends the average analysis recommendation (consensus) and reaches further institutional investors in Germany as well as internationally. Since the beginning of the year, coverage has now doubled from two to four analyst ratings.

Jan-Philipp Weitz: We are very pleased that with Oddo BHF another research house with a high reputation and a large international network has published its initial coverage. This makes Deutsche Rohstoff AG even more visible and takes the next step towards further expanding our outreach and investor base.
Mannheim, 25 July 2023
25.07.2023 CET/CEST
