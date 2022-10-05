Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
05.10.2022 11:02:00

EQS-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Redemption of 127,810 repurchased shares and respective capital decrease

05.10.2022 / 11:02 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Mannheim. The Management Board of Deutsche Rohstoff AG (Company) has resolved, with the consent of the Supervisory Board, using the authorization of the Companys Annual General Meeting of 28 June 2022, to redeem 127,810 own shares, which were acquired in the context of a share buyback program until May 2016, in a simplified procedure pursuant to sections 71 (1) no. 8 sentence 6, 237 (3) no. 2 AktG and to decrease the share capital accordingly. This corresponds to approximately 2.49 percent of the companys share capital.

The number of issued shares of the Company will thus be decreased from 5,125,981 to 4,998,081. The share capital of the Company will be decreased accordingly from EUR 5,125,981.00 to EUR 4,998,081.00 by the capital reduction.

The redemption and the capital decrease will take place in the coming weeks. After the redemption, the Company will no longer hold any own shares.
Mannheim, 5 October 2022

Deutsche Rohstoff identifies, develops and disposes of attractive raw material deposits in North America, Australia and Europe. The focus is on the development of oil and gas deposits in the USA. Metals such as Gold and tungsten round off the portfolio. Further information at www.rohstoff.de.

Contact
Deutsche Rohstoff AG
Jan-Philipp Weitz
Phone +49 621 490 817 0
info@rohstoff.de

Language: English
Company: Deutsche Rohstoff AG
Q7, 24
68161 Mannheim
Germany
Phone: 0621 490 817 0
Fax: 0621 490 817 22
E-mail: gutschlag@rohstoff.de
Internet: www.rohstoff.de
ISIN: DE000A0XYG76, DE000A1R07G4,
WKN: A0XYG7, A1R07G
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
