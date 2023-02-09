|
09.02.2023 14:51:19
EQS-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Repayment of convertible bond
|
EQS-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Repayment of convertible bond
EUR 9.8 million repayment at the end of March/ EUR 0.9 million conversions
Mannheim. Deutsche Rohstoff AG announced today, that the outstanding convertible bond (WKN A2LQF2/ISIN DE000A2LQF20) will be repaid on schedule at the end of March. On Wednesday, 8 February 2023, the official conversion period for the bond expired. Over the past 12 months, bondholders have exercised the right to convert with a volume of EUR 0.89 million. Thus, 31,964 new shares have been created. After registration of the last conversions, the share capital of Deutsche Rohstoff AG amounts to EUR 5,003,438 million or 5,003,438 million shares (5,003,081 as of 31 December 2022).
The repayment of the convertible bond reduces liabilities and further strengthens the balance sheet of the company. In the first 9 months of 2022, equity has already increased by 69% from EUR 80 million to EUR 135 million. High earnings and a further increase in equity are also expected for the fourth quarter of 2022.
In the course of 2022, Deutsche Rohstoff AG was already able to repay bank liabilities of around EUR 21 million. After repayment of the convertible bond, there are no further bank or bond liabilities apart from the bond 2019/2024 with a volume of EUR 100 million. In the first half of 2023, the currently fully unused reserve-based credit lines with US banks with a volume of up to USD 80 million will be partially used to finance investments.
Mannheim, 9 February 2023
Deutsche Rohstoff identifies, develops and disposes of attractive raw material deposits in North America, Australia and Europe. The focus is on the development of oil and gas deposits in the USA. Metals such as Gold and tungsten round o. ut the portfolio. Further information at www.rohstoff.de
Contact
Deutsche Rohstoff AG
Phone +49 621 490 817 0
info@rohstoff.de
09.02.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Rohstoff AG
|Q7, 24
|68161 Mannheim
|Germany
|Phone:
|0621 490 817 0
|Fax:
|0621 490 817 22
|E-mail:
|gutschlag@rohstoff.de
|Internet:
|www.rohstoff.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0XYG76, DE000A1R07G4,
|WKN:
|A0XYG7, A1R07G
|Indices:
|Scale 30
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1556411
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1556411 09.02.2023 CET/CEST
