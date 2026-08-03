Deutsche Rohstoff Aktie

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WKN DE: A0XYG7 / ISIN: DE000A0XYG76

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03.08.2026 07:29:33

EQS-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Share Buyback Program completed ahead of schedule

EQS-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Share Buyback Program completed ahead of schedule

03.08.2026 / 07:29 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Share Buyback Program completed ahead of schedule
 
  • share buyback totaling approximately EUR 7.5 million completed
  • 83,306 shares repurchased at an average price of EUR 90.03
  • Number of shares carrying dividend rights decreases by approximately 1.7% to 4,706,735

Deutsche Rohstoff AG has completed its current share buyback program. Originally scheduled to run until 21 April 2027, the program, with a total volume of approximately EUR 7.5 million, was completed in less than three and a half months and therefore once again ahead of schedule.

A total of 83,306 shares were repurchased at an average price of EUR 90.03 per share. As a result, the total number of shares carrying dividend rights will decrease by approximately 1.7% to 4,706,735. The repurchased shares will be cancelled in the coming weeks.

Pursuant to the resolution adopted by the 2022 Annual General Meeting, the Executive Board is authorized to repurchase up to 10% of the Company’s shares. Deutsche Rohstoff AG had already acquired and subsequently cancelled 109,700 shares under its 2024 share buyback program and a further 105,697 shares under its 2025 share buyback program. In aggregate, the Company has therefore repurchased approximately 6.1% of its shares.

Jan-Philipp Weitz, CEO of Deutsche Rohstoff AG, said: “By completing the share buyback swiftly, we are consistently continuing our disciplined approach to capital allocation. The cancellation of the repurchased shares increases the proportionate interest in the Company represented by each remaining share. Share buybacks and dividends therefore continue to provide an effective combination through which our shareholders participate in the Company’s success. Against this backdrop, we will continue to consider further share buyback programs in the future.”
Mannheim, 3 August 2026

 

03.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Deutsche Rohstoff AG
Q7, 24
68161 Mannheim
Germany
Phone: 0621 490 817 0
E-mail: info@rohstoff.de
Internet: www.rohstoff.de
ISIN: DE000A0XYG76
WKN: A0XYG7
Indices: Scale
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 529900NNSQCX28FWBW79
EQS News ID: 2375834

 
End of News EQS News Service

2375834  03.08.2026 CET/CEST

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