EQS-News: Deutsche Wohnen SE: Interim Results January to June 2023

Interim Results January to June 2023

Deutsche Wohnen: Overall Stable Performance in the first half-year of 2023

Group FFO of 297.4 million (0.75 per share)

NAV decreased to 18,482.2 million (46.56 per share)

Vacancy rate remains at very low level

Berlin, August 8, 2023. Deutsche Wohnen SE delivered a stable operating performance in the first half-year of 2023.

The Adjusted EBITDA Rental was 313.9 million (+8.4%). The in-place rent per square meter was 7.55. The vacancy rate remained at a very low level of 1.9%.

Other relevant KPIs were also in line with expectations. The Group FFO was 297.4 million, which was at prior-year level. On a per-share basis, the Group FFO came to 0.75. The NAV (formerly EPRA NTA) declined by 9.2% since year-end 2022 to 18,482.2 million or 46.56 per share. This decline was largely driven by the result from the fair value measurement of investment properties of -2,175.8 million for the first half of 2023. The LTV was stable at 29%.

As known since March of 2023, Deutsche Wohnen has as part of a strategic review come to the conclusion that the nursing segment no longer fits to the core business as a residential real estate company. Deutsche Wohnen is therefore examining, whether and when a potential sale of individual portfolios of the nursing segment might make economic sense.

Key numbers

Financial KPIs 6M 2023 6M 2022 Change Adjusted EBITDA Rental million 313.9 289.5 +8.4% Adjusted EBITDA Value-add million 1.8 5.4 -66.7% Adjusted EBITDA Recurring Sales million 1.3 9.6 -86.5% Adjusted EBITDA Development million -2.8 -0.5 >100% Adjusted EBITDA Nursing million 35.2 43.0 -18.1% Adjusted EBITDA Total million 349.4 347.0 +0.7% Group FFO million 297.4 295.4 +0.7% Group FFO per share 0.75 0.74 +0,8% Profit for the period million -1,391.1 927.3 >-100% Balance sheet June 30, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Change Investment properties million 25,083.5 27,301.9 -8.1% Equity million 15,360.9 16,775.1 -8.4% LTV % 29.0 28.1 +3.2% NAV million 18,482.2 20,361.0 -9.2% NAV per share 46.56 51.30 -9.2% Non-financial KPIs June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Change Number of owned residential units 140,168 139,993 +0.1% In-place rent (residential) /sqm 7.55 7.42 +1.8% Vacancy rate (residential) % 1.9 1.8 +10bps

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen is one of the leading publicly listed property companies in Europe and is part of the Vonovia Group. The business focus of the company is on managing its own portfolio of residential properties in dynamic metropolitan regions and conurbations in Germany. Deutsche Wohnen sees itself as having both a social responsibility and a duty to maintain and newly develop good-quality and affordable housing in vibrant residential neighbourhoods. As of 30 June 2023, the portfolio comprised a total of around 140,000 residential units.

