|
27.07.2023 13:51:14
EQS-News: Deutsche Wohnen SE: New line-up of Management Board
|
EQS-News: Deutsche Wohnen SE
/ Key word(s): Personnel
New line-up of Deutsche Wohnen Management Board
Berlin, July 27, 2023
On 1 September 2023, Konstantina Kanellopoulos will be stepping down from her position as Board Member of Deutsche Wohnen SE at her own request and upon amicable mutual agreement. As of November 1, 2023, she will join GOLDBECK as a Member of the Management Board, where she will assume management responsibilities at Group level.
As of today, the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Wohnen SE has appointed Lars Urbansky, the former Co-CEO, as the sole CEO. A decision on Konstantina Kanellopoulos' successor on the Management Board of Deutsche Wohnen will be decided at a later date.
Fabian Heß, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Wohnen, says: Deutsche Wohnen has an important responsibility in the German housing market. I would like to thank Konstantina Kanellopoulos for her outstanding commitment, creative drive and integrity over the past years. She has brought about significant progress and played a pivotal role in shaping the companys transformation. I am sorry to see her go, but Id like to wish her all the best, both professionally and privately.
Konstantina Kanellopoulos has been a Member of the Management Board of Deutsche Wohnen since January 2022, where she has held a wide range of responsibilities, including technical infrastructure, IT, new construction as well as existing investments, legal and compliance matters, sustainability and public affairs.
Konstantina Kanellopoulos was born in Minden, East Westphalia, in 1982. After school and university, where she studied business administration, she began her professional career at Arvato Bertelsmann as Head of Customer Service. During her time at Vonovia, Konstantina Kanellopoulos has been instrumental in shaping and developing the Value-add segment in various roles since 2013. In 2019, she was appointed a General Representative of Vonovia. Her tenure has included the development of the companys multimedia, metering and energy business, growth of the Vonovia Technical Service and the continuous development of its residential environment service.
Contact:
Phone +49 (0)30 897 86-5413
Fax +49 (0)30 897 86-5419
ir@deutsche-wohnen.com
27.07.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Wohnen SE
|Mecklenburgische Straße 57
|14197 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30 89786-5413
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30 89786-5419
|E-mail:
|ir@deutsche-wohnen.com
|Internet:
|https://www.deutsche-wohnen.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0HN5C6
|WKN:
|A0HN5C
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1689059
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1689059 27.07.2023 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu Deutsche Wohnen SEmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Deutsche Wohnen SEmehr Analysen
|30.11.22
|Deutsche Wohnen Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|26.07.22
|Deutsche Wohnen Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|04.07.22
|Deutsche Wohnen Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|02.02.22
|Deutsche Wohnen Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|05.01.22
|Deutsche Wohnen Buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|30.11.22
|Deutsche Wohnen Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|26.07.22
|Deutsche Wohnen Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|04.07.22
|Deutsche Wohnen Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|02.02.22
|Deutsche Wohnen Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|05.01.22
|Deutsche Wohnen Buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|30.11.22
|Deutsche Wohnen Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|04.07.22
|Deutsche Wohnen Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|02.02.22
|Deutsche Wohnen Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|05.01.22
|Deutsche Wohnen Buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|16.08.21
|Deutsche Wohnen Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|25.11.21
|Deutsche Wohnen Sell
|Warburg Research
|19.11.21
|Deutsche Wohnen Sell
|Warburg Research
|28.09.21
|Deutsche Wohnen Sell
|Warburg Research
|26.07.22
|Deutsche Wohnen Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|15.11.21
|Deutsche Wohnen Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|15.11.21
|Deutsche Wohnen Neutral
|UBS AG
|28.10.21
|Deutsche Wohnen Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|06.10.21
|Deutsche Wohnen Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Deutsche Wohnen SE
|21,94
|-1,26%
