EQS-News: Deutsche Wohnen SE Publishes Preliminary Results for 2022

Berlin, March 16, 2023. Following the full year results of its majority shareholder, Vonovia SE, Deutsche Wohnen SE publishes the following KPIs for the financial year 2022. The numbers are unaudited and preliminary.

In the financial year 2022, Deutsche Wohnen SE generated a Group FFO at the previous years level of 593.6 million or 1.50 per share. The old KPI FFO I was 6.4% below the prior year period at 517.9m, but around 6% above the forecast figure. The revaluation of the portfolio led to a result from the fair value measurement of investment properties of - 917.5 million and contributed significantly to a reduction in net asset value (NAV) to 20,361.0 million; this corresponds to a NAV per share of 51.30.

The publication of the consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2022 is scheduled for March 24, 2023.

Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen is one of the leading publicly listed property companies in Europe and is part of the Vonovia Group. The business focus of the company is on managing its own portfolio of residential properties in dynamic metropolitan regions and conurbations in Germany. Deutsche Wohnen sees itself as having both a social responsibility and a duty to maintain and newly develop good-quality and affordable housing in vibrant residential neighbourhoods. As of 31 December 2022, the portfolio comprised a total of around 140,000 residential units.

