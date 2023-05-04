04.05.2023 06:30:05

EQS-News: Deutsche Wohnen SE Publishes Preliminary Results for 3M 2023

EQS-News: Deutsche Wohnen SE / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement
Deutsche Wohnen SE Publishes Preliminary Results for 3M 2023

04.05.2023 / 06:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Deutsche Wohnen Publishes Preliminary Results for 3M 2023

Berlin, May 4, 2023. Following the three months interim results of its majority shareholder, Vonovia SE, Deutsche Wohnen SE publishes the following KPIs for the first three months of the financial year 2023. The numbers are preliminary.

In the first three months of the financial year 2023, Deutsche Wohnen SE generated a Group FFO close to the previous years level of  144.8 million or  0.36 per share. The revaluation of the portfolio led to a result from the fair value measurement of investment properties of
- 1,103.5 million and contributed significantly to a reduction in net asset value (NAV) to  19,461.1 million; this corresponds to a NAV per share of 49.03.

The publication of the final numbers for the first three months of the financial year 2023 is scheduled for May 8, 2023.

Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen is one of the leading publicly listed property companies in Europe and is part of the Vonovia Group. The business focus of the company is on managing its own portfolio of residential properties in dynamic metropolitan regions and conurbations in Germany. Deutsche Wohnen sees itself as having both a social responsibility and a duty to maintain and newly develop good-quality and affordable housing in vibrant residential neighbourhoods. As of 31 March 2023, the portfolio comprised a total of around 140,000 residential units.

Important note

This publication is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy securities.

To the extent that this document contains forward-looking statements, these are not facts and are recognisable by such words as will, expect, believe, estimate, intend, endeavour, assume and similar expressions. These statements express the intentions, opinions or current expectations and assumptions of Deutsche Wohnen and the individuals acting in concert with it. The forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates and forecasts that Deutsche Wohnen and the individuals acting in concert with it have made to the best of their knowledge, but do not make any claims as to their future accuracy. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are generally difficult to predict and are usually not within the control of Deutsche Wohnen or the individuals acting in concert with it. It should be remembered that the actual results or consequences may differ considerably from those mentioned or contained in the forward-looking statements.

Contact

Phone +49 (0)30 897 86-5413
Fax +49 (0)30 897 86-5419
ir@deutsche-wohnen.com

04.05.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Wohnen SE
Mecklenburgische Straße 57
14197 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 89786-5413
Fax: +49 (0)30 89786-5419
E-mail: ir@deutsche-wohnen.com
Internet: https://www.deutsche-wohnen.com
ISIN: DE000A0HN5C6
WKN: A0HN5C
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1623699

 
End of News EQS News Service

1623699  04.05.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1623699&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Deutsche Wohnen SEmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Deutsche Wohnen SEmehr Analysen

30.11.22 Deutsche Wohnen Overweight Barclays Capital
26.07.22 Deutsche Wohnen Hold Deutsche Bank AG
04.07.22 Deutsche Wohnen Overweight Barclays Capital
02.02.22 Deutsche Wohnen Overweight Barclays Capital
05.01.22 Deutsche Wohnen Buy Kepler Cheuvreux

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Deutsche Wohnen SE 19,88 1,69% Deutsche Wohnen SE

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach EZB-Entscheid: ATX in Grün -- DAX erholt -- Chinesische Börsen uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Markt werden am Freitag Pluszeichen beobachtet. Der DAX bewegt sich ebenfalls fester. An den chinesischen Märkten geht es vor dem Wochenende uneinheitlich zu. Für die Wall Street ging es im Donnerstagshandel abwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen