04.08.2023 07:05:06
EQS-News: Deutsche Wohnen SE Publishes Preliminary Results for 6M 2023
Deutsche Wohnen Publishes Preliminary Results for 6M 2023
In the first six months of the financial year 2023, Deutsche Wohnen generated a Group FFO close to the previous years level of 297.4 million or 0.75 per share. The revaluation of the portfolio led to a result from the fair value measurement of investment properties of -2,175.8 million in the first half of 2023 and contributed significantly to a reduction in net asset value (NAV) to 18,482.2 million; this corresponds to a NAV per share of 46.56.
As known since March of 2023, Deutsche Wohnen has as part of a strategic review come to the conclusion that the nursing segment no longer fits to the core business as a residential real estate company. Deutsche Wohnen is therefore examining, whether and when a potential sale of individual portfolios of the nursing segment might make economic sense.
The publication of the final numbers for the first six months of the financial year 2023 is scheduled for August 8, 2023.
Deutsche Wohnen is one of the leading publicly listed property companies in Europe and is part of the Vonovia Group. The business focus of the company is on managing its own portfolio of residential properties in dynamic metropolitan regions and conurbations in Germany. Deutsche Wohnen sees itself as having both a social responsibility and a duty to maintain and newly develop good-quality and affordable housing in vibrant residential neighbourhoods. As of 30 Juni 2023, the portfolio comprised a total of around 140,000 residential units.
This publication is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy securities.
To the extent that this document contains forward-looking statements, these are not facts and are recognisable by such words as will, expect, believe, estimate, intend, endeavour, assume and similar expressions. These statements express the intentions, opinions or current expectations and assumptions of Deutsche Wohnen and the individuals acting in concert with it. The forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates and forecasts that Deutsche Wohnen and the individuals acting in concert with it have made to the best of their knowledge, but do not make any claims as to their future accuracy. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are generally difficult to predict and are usually not within the control of Deutsche Wohnen or the individuals acting in concert with it. It should be remembered that the actual results or consequences may differ considerably from those mentioned or contained in the forward-looking statements.
Contact:
Phone +49 (0)30 897 86-5413
Fax +49 (0)30 897 86-5419
ir@deutsche-wohnen.com
