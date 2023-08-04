EQS-News: Deutsche Wohnen SE Publishes Preliminary Results for 6M 2023

EQS-News: Deutsche Wohnen SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

Deutsche Wohnen SE Publishes Preliminary Results for 6M 2023



04.08.2023 / 07:05 CET/CEST

Deutsche Wohnen Publishes Preliminary Results for 6M 2023



Berlin, August 4, 2023. Following the six months interim results of its majority shareholder, Vonovia SE, Deutsche Wohnen SE publishes the following KPIs for the first six months of the financial year 2023. The numbers are preliminary.

In the first six months of the financial year 2023, Deutsche Wohnen generated a Group FFO close to the previous years level of 297.4 million or 0.75 per share. The revaluation of the portfolio led to a result from the fair value measurement of investment properties of -2,175.8 million in the first half of 2023 and contributed significantly to a reduction in net asset value (NAV) to 18,482.2 million; this corresponds to a NAV per share of 46.56.

As known since March of 2023, Deutsche Wohnen has as part of a strategic review come to the conclusion that the nursing segment no longer fits to the core business as a residential real estate company. Deutsche Wohnen is therefore examining, whether and when a potential sale of individual portfolios of the nursing segment might make economic sense.

The publication of the final numbers for the first six months of the financial year 2023 is scheduled for August 8, 2023.



Deutsche Wohnen

