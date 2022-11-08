EQS-News: Deutsche Wohnen SE: Stable Performance in the First Nine Months 2022

EQS-News: Deutsche Wohnen SE / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement

Deutsche Wohnen SE: Stable Performance in the First Nine Months 2022



08.11.2022 / 07:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Corporate News

Interim Results January to September 2022

Deutsche Wohnen: Stable Performance in the First Nine Months 2022

FFO I of 413.3 million (0.92 per share)

Adj. NAV of 22,778.7 million (57.39 per share)

Stable outlook and guidance confirmed

Berlin, November 8, 2022. Deutsche Wohnen SE delivered a stable operating performance in the first nine months 2022. The portfolio volume was ca. 15,000 apartments smaller compared to the prior-year period (primarily as a result of the disposal to the City of Berlin). Accounting for this volume effect, Deutsche Wohnen looks back on a successful first nine months.

Olaf Weber, CFO of Deutsche Wohnen commented: Deutsche Wohnen continued its successful development in the first nine months. The key metrics are in line with our expectations. Against the background of our performance during the first nine months we confirm our guidance for the current financial year.

The earnings from Residential Property Management was 509.8 million (-9.1%), which was particularly driven by a 9.5% smaller residential portfolio. The in-place rent per square meter was 7.45. The vacancy rate remained at a very low level of 1.8%.

Taking into account the smaller portfolio, other relevant KPIs also saw a stable development. The FFO I was 413.3 million, which was 2.1% lower than in 9M 2021. On a per-share basis, the FFO 1 came to 0.92 compared to 1.22 in the prior-year period. This was mainly attributable to the higher number of shares following the convertible bonds conversion in the context of the business combination with Vonovia. The adjusted NAV (formerly EPRA NTA) grew by 5.5% since year-end 2021 to 22,778.7 million (57.39 per share). This increase was largely driven by the gain from the fair value measurement of investment properties in H1 2022. The LTV was 27.8%.

Guidance confirmed

Against the background of a solid first nine months, Deutsche Wohnen confirms its guidance for the current financial year.

Key numbers

P&L 9M 2022 9M 2021 Change Earnings from Residential Property Management million 509.8 560.8 -9.1% Earnings from Disposals million -4.4 30.5 n.m. Earnings from Nursing and Assisted Living million 63.6 61.7 3.1% EBITDA (adjusted) million 509.5 575.3 -11.4% Profit for the period million 913.8 840.6 8.7% FFO I million 413.3 422.2 -2.1% FFO I per share 0.92 1.22 -24.6% Balance sheet Sep. 30, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 Change Investment properties million 30,087.0 28,730.5 4.7% Equity million 18,147.9 17,203.4 5.5% LTV % 27.8 28.6 -80bps ICR X times 9.0 6.6 2.4 NAV million 22,778.7 21,588.7 5.5% NAV per share 57.39 54.39 5.5% Non-financial KPIs Sep. 30, 2022 Sep. 30, 2021 Change Number of residential and commercial units 142,652 157,583 -9.5% In-place rent (residential) /sqm 7.45 7.17 3.9% Vacancy rate (residential) % 1.8% 1.6% 20bps

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen is one of the leading publicly listed property companies in Europe and is part of the Vonovia Group. The business focus of the company is on managing its own portfolio of residential properties in dynamic metropolitan regions and conurbations in Germany. Deutsche Wohnen sees itself as having both a social responsibility and a duty to maintain and newly develop good-quality and affordable housing in vibrant residential neighborhoods. As at 30 September 2022, the portfolio comprised a total of around 140,000 residential units.

Important note

This publication is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy securities.

To the extent that this document contains forward-looking statements, these are not facts and are recognizable by such words as will, expect, believe, estimate, intend, endeavor, assume and similar expressions. These statements express the intentions, opinions or current expectations and assumptions of Deutsche Wohnen and the individuals acting in concert with it. The forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates and forecasts that Deutsche Wohnen and the individuals acting in concert with it have made to the best of their knowledge, but do not make any claims as to their future accuracy. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are generally difficult to predict and are usually not within the control of Deutsche Wohnen or the individuals acting in concert with it. It should be remembered that the actual results or consequences may differ considerably from those mentioned or contained in the forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Phone +49 (0)30 897 86-5413Fax +49 (0)30 897 86-5419ir@deutsche-wohnen.com