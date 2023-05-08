EQS-News: Deutsche Wohnen SE: Stable Performance in the first quarter of 2023

Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
08.05.2023 07:30:09

Deutsche Wohnen SE: Stable Performance in the first quarter of 2023

Interim Results January to March 2023


Deutsche Wohnen: Stable Performance in the first quarter of 2023

 Group FFO of 144.8 million (0.36 per share)

  • NAV decreased to 19,461.1 million (49.03 per share)
  • Vacancy rate remains at very low level


Berlin, May 8, 2023. In a challenging environment for the real estate industry, Deutsche Wohnen SE delivered a stable operating performance in the first quarter of 2023.

Olaf Weber, CFO of Deutsche Wohnen commented: Deutsche Wohnen provided a solid performance in a still challenging market environment in the first quarter of 2023.

The segment revenue Rental was 194.8 million (+2.6%). The in-place rent per square meter was 7.51 (+2.3%). The vacancy rate remained at a very low level of 1.9%.

Other relevant KPIs also saw a stable development. The Group FFO was 144.8 million, which was at prior-year level. On a per-share basis, the Group FFO came to 0.36, unchanged the prior-year period. The NAV (formerly EPRA NTA) declined by 5.6% since year-end 2022 to 19,461.1 million or 49.03 per share. This decline was largely driven by the result from the fair value measurement of investment properties of -1,103.5 million. The LTV was stable at 28.1%.

Key numbers

Financial KPIs 3M 2023 3M 2022 Change
Adjusted EBITDA Rental million 152.7 144.6 -5.6%
Adjusted EBITDA Value-add million 2.3 2.3 -
Adjusted EBITDA Recurring Sales million 1.3 3.9 -66.7%
Adjusted EBITDA Development million -0.4 -0.7 -
Adjusted EBITDA Nursing million 17.4 22.3 -22.0%
Adjusted EBITDA Total million 173.3 172.4 +0.5%
Group FFO million 144.8 143.5 +0.9%
Group FFO per share 0.36 0.36 -
Profit for the period million -667.9 236.0 >-100%
         
Balance sheet   Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Change
Investment properties million 26,273.1 27,301.9 -3.8%
Equity million 16,104.9 16,775.1 -4.0%
LTV % 28.1 28.1 -
NAV million 19,461.1 20,361.0 -4.4%
NAV per share 49.03 51.30 -4.4%
         
Non-financial KPIs   Mar. 31, 2023 Mar. 31, 2022 Change
Number of owned residential units   140,078 140,590 -0.4%
In-place rent (residential)  /sqm 7.51 7.34 +2.3%
Vacancy rate (residential) % 1.9 1.9 -

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen is one of the leading publicly listed property companies in Europe and is part of the Vonovia Group. The business focus of the company is on managing its own portfolio of residential properties in dynamic metropolitan regions and conurbations in Germany. Deutsche Wohnen sees itself as having both a social responsibility and a duty to maintain and newly develop good-quality and affordable housing in vibrant residential neighbourhoods. As of 31 March 2023, the portfolio comprised a total of around 140,000 residential units.

Important note

This publication is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy securities.

To the extent that this document contains forward-looking statements, these are not facts and are recognisable by such words as will, expect, believe, estimate, intend, endeavour, assume and similar expressions. These statements express the intentions, opinions or current expectations and assumptions of Deutsche Wohnen and the individuals acting in concert with it. The forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates and forecasts that Deutsche Wohnen and the individuals acting in concert with it have made to the best of their knowledge, but do not make any claims as to their future accuracy. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are generally difficult to predict and are usually not within the control of Deutsche Wohnen or the individuals acting in concert with it. It should be remembered that the actual results or consequences may differ considerably from those mentioned or contained in the forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Phone +49 (0)30 897 86-5413
Fax +49 (0)30 897 86-5419
ir@deutsche-wohnen.com

